The Cognitive Benefits of Combining Aerobic and Strength Training Exercises in the Elderly

New Study Shows Elderly Who Exercise Regularly Perform Better on Cognitive Tests

A new study published in the journal GeroScience has found that elderly individuals who engage in both aerobic activities and strength training exercises regularly demonstrate better cognitive performance compared to those who lead sedentary lifestyles or only engage in aerobic activities.

The study evaluated 184 cognitively healthy individuals between the ages of 85 and 99, who reported their exercise habits and underwent a series of neuropsychological tests designed to assess cognitive function. The researchers discovered that participants who combined aerobic exercises such as swimming, cycling, and brisk walking with strength exercises like weightlifting displayed enhanced mental agility, quicker thinking, and an increased ability to change and adapt their thinking.

Using a cognitive screening tool called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, the researchers observed that individuals who did not engage in any physical exercise scored lower than those who participated in both cardio and strength training. The difference, though slight, was deemed significant, especially considering the amount of physical activity each participant undertook. The group that performed both types of exercises also performed better in specific cognitive tasks such as symbol coding.

While the researchers couldn’t establish a causal relationship between physical activity and brain health, they concluded that a diverse exercise routine is associated with improved cognitive health in people over the age of 80. The study challenges the stereotype that old age and physical inactivity go hand in hand, as nearly 70% of participants were already engaging in some form of physical exercise before the study began.

Brian Ho and Ronald Cohen, authors of the study conducted by the University of Florida, recommend combined aerobic and strength exercises for patient well-being. Numerous other studies have indicated that slowing cognitive decline leads to a better quality of life and reduced healthcare expenses.

Though physical activity has been portrayed as a preventative measure, it remains uncertain whether it can be a treatment for cognitive decline, as conflicting and inconclusive results from various studies continue to emerge. However, it is never too late to start incorporating physical activity into one’s routine, especially in old age. It is important to approach physical activity like a prescribed drug, avoiding unnecessary strain. The study further proves that regular physical activity can keep the brain young and slow down cognitive decline.

Gianfranco Beltrami, vice president of the Sports Medical Federation, highlights the multiple benefits of movement in preventing the deposition of amyloid substances that cause Alzheimer’s disease in the elderly. Regular physical activity increases cerebral vascularization, strengthens synaptic connections, and promotes neurogenesis, the production of new nerve cells. To achieve these benefits, continuous and regular activity, at least three times a week, of at least moderate intensity is needed. Including both aerobic and strength maintenance and development exercises offers the maximum benefit.

Overall, this study emphasizes the importance of exercise for the elderly population, particularly the positive impact of a combination of aerobic and strength training on cognitive function. By incorporating regular physical activity into their routines, seniors can potentially improve their cognitive abilities and enjoy a higher quality of life.