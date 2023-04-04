The collaboration between Italy and Gabon comes to life. Representatives of the General Directorates of Food Safety, Animal Health and International Relations of the Ministry of Health met the leaders of AGASA – Gabonese Agency for Food Safety, Inspection and Sanitary Controls. Experts from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Lombardy and Emilia Romagna were present.

The meeting, foreseen by the technical agreement signed in December 2018 between the Italian Ministry of Health and Gabon in the sectors of food safety of plant protection products and animal health, gave the green light to sharing experiences for the definition of an institutional partnership and to strengthen the skills of the Gabonese personnel in charge of food controls in the context of diagnostic protocols in food analysis laboratories.

Specifically, the Gabon delegation discussed the aspects relating to the search for pesticide residues and heavy metals in food.

At a time when all the countries of the world are called to face new challenges in the food and environmental fields, Gabon has, in fact, set up a food analysis laboratory made up of two research units, microbiological and physico-chemical, for the search for pesticide residues and for the measurement of heavy metals in food.

Hence the need to benefit from the experience and reliability of the Italian laboratories and technicians present between the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and Zooprophylactic Institutes.

AGASA’s hope is that the launch of the partnership represents not only an opportunity for scientific growth, but is the first of a series of new relationships in the health field in the framework of a strengthening of relations between Italy and Gabon.