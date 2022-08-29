“Shadowverse” has cooperated with Ma Niang, Niji, Street Fighter and many other works, but this time the partner is “Thousand River”. “Shadowverse” x “Chikawa” Collaboration CampaignFrom September 1, 2022 (Thursday) after maintenance to September 26, 2022 (Friday) 23:59Held for about a month. In the collaboration event, various characters will appear, including “Chikawa” who appeared in the work. On the special website that was released, besides Chikawa, the silhouettes of two other characters were also released, but from the perspective of fans, I think it is possible to guess which character will appear based on the silhouette alone. Information about the “Chiikawa” collaboration will be posted daily on the official Shadowverse Twitter account prior to the event ( @shadowverse_jp ), so please follow us and wait for the next report!
Collaboration limited! The boss skin “Qianchuan” is here!
As part of the collaboration event, Chikawa’s captain skin will be available from September 1, 2022 (Thursday). Buying the leader skin will get “badge”、“title“and”Senkawa crest sleeve“Don’t miss this opportunity.
In addition to the leader skin, it is also scheduled to appear as a premium card with a kawaii design similar to the “Hospitality of Dreams” that has appeared so far. This premium card comes with sounds that allow you to listen to your audio, so get it and try it out! How to get the premium card will be announced later, so let’s wait for more info. For details on the “Shadowverse” x “Chikawa” collaboration campaign, please check the collaboration special site.
Commemorate the cooperation! Twitter Follow & RT Event held!
To commemorate the collaboration between “Shadowverse” and “Chikawa”, a Twitter Follow & RT event will be held! To participate, follow Shadowverse’s official Twitter account ( @shadowverse_jp ) and retweet the campaign. 20 people will be selected by lottery and will win” 10,000 yen optional salary”!Activity timeFrom August 28, 2022 (Sunday) to September 1, 2022 (Thursday) 23:59,Why not read the registration requirements and precautions before participating in the event? For event details, please check the Shadowverse official website.
|Overview of Twitter Follow and RT Activity
|Application deadline
|August 28, 2022 (Sunday) to September 1, 2022 (Thursday) 23:59
|prize
|“Option to pay 10,000 yen” by lottery of 20 people
|How to apply
|1. Follow Shadowverse official Twitter account ( @shadowverse_jp ). 2. During the application period, retweet the campaign tweets of the public account tweets.
|Winning announcement
|After mid-September 2022, DMs will notify winners via the official Shadowverse Twitter account.