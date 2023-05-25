Home » The Colombini high school gymnasium will be named after Kristopher Dixon
The Colombini high school gymnasium will be named after Kristopher Dixon

The Colombini high school gymnasium will be named after Kristopher Dixon

The Colombini high school gymnasium in Piacenza will soon be named after Kristopher Dixon. The request from the classmates of the young student, who died at the age of 17 on September 17, 2021, in a tragic road accident in Rome, is completing the process. During the last Giunta session, the councilor for school policies and sport, Mario Dadati, presented the request presented by the Colombini students and supported by the school itself, led by the principal Monica Ferri. Kristopher was the second son of the mayor of Piacenza Katia Tarasconi: a sociable boy, with many friends, at school and beyond. Kristopher was starting fifth grade in high school. The institute’s gymnasium obtained the favorable opinion of the Giunta, in a session in which the mayor did not want to participate. Within some time the sports facility used by students and youth sports clubs will be named in memory of the young man from Piacenza.

