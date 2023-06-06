The color of your urine says a lot about your health conditions: evaluate carefully

Did you know that urine color is a fundamental indicator for our health? Here’s how to tell the differences.

Our body constantly gives us signals about our state of health and one of them also comes from the urine.

Il Urine color can vary from light yellow to dark brownand each of these colors corresponds to messages that we can interpret to understand in which cases we can be calm and in which cases we should be concerned, contact our doctor immediately.

The color of urine tells us a lot: here’s what it reveals

Transparent : In the event that urine does not have a color it means that our hydration is excellent and that we could not do better than this

: In the event that urine does not have a color it means that our hydration is excellent and that we could not do better than this Straw yellow : Urine normally has a straw yellow colour, caused by the presence of waste pigments such as urochrome and bilirubin. This color indicates proper hydration and the absence of kidney and urinary tract problems

: Urine normally has a straw yellow colour, caused by the presence of waste pigments such as urochrome and bilirubin. This color indicates proper hydration and the absence of kidney and urinary tract problems Light yellow : when the color tends instead to light yellow, this may be due to excessive fluid intake but also to the presence of glucose in the urine

: when the color tends instead to light yellow, this may be due to excessive fluid intake but also to the presence of glucose in the urine Dark yellow: in this case it means that we are slightly dehydrated, nothing to worry about; drinking more the color will return to normal

Honey yellow/amber : in this case it means that we have very little hydration and that we should focus much more on fluid intake during the day. From this on, it is vital that you contact your doctor as soon as possible

: in this case it means that we have very little hydration and that we should focus much more on fluid intake during the day. From this on, it is vital that you contact your doctor as soon as possible Marrone : in this case we are suffering from clear dehydration, as well as a possible liver problem or inflammation of the urinary tract such as cystitis or pyelonephritis

: in this case we are suffering from clear dehydration, as well as a possible liver problem or inflammation of the urinary tract such as cystitis or pyelonephritis Reddish : if we find the presence of blood in the urine we could have an infection; less rarely this is due to foods with the presence of dyes

: if we find the presence of blood in the urine we could have an infection; less rarely this is due to foods with the presence of dyes Orange : In this situation it is possible to have a liver problem and a biliary problem

: In this situation it is possible to have a liver problem and a biliary problem Verde : the emerald green color is quite rare and can be due to taking certain medications (e.g. phenazine), Or I have a possible liver-related infection or problem

: the emerald green color is quite rare and can be due to taking certain medications (e.g. phenazine), Or I have a possible liver-related infection or problem FrothyFoamy and foul-smelling urine can be a sign of insulin-resistant diabetes or urinary tract infections, or kidney problems

Checking the color of the urine and its possible alterations (such as the smell and the presence of foam) is one simple and quick screening to do yourself at home and which can tell us about changes in your health, enabling us to remedy them as soon as possible.