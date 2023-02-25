Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy 16and directors Hiroshi Takai and Kazutoyo Maehiro, reiterated that the combat system of the new chapter of the Square Enix series is inspired by the job system of Final Fantasy 5. The statement was made on the occasion of an interview granted to Dangeki Online, which was an excellent opportunity to talk about the gameplay of the game explaining it in more detail.

The developers said they didn’t want to make a simple action RPG, but one that was fun to play. Maehiro then explained that Final Fantasy 5’s skill progression system was modeled in part in the development of the new game, with Takai comparing Final Fantasy 16’s Eikons to job system of the fifth. In short, the development team has tried to create a system that allows the creation of combinations of skills as it happened in the old game.

Maehiro: “For you to understand, it is as if in combat it seems to use Bartz, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 5, but with the action in real time.”

According to Takai, one of the reasons for creating this system is the popularity of live stream: watching other players experiment in combat, viewers may want to try new combinations. According to Yoshida, the system will stand out in a second game played on the higher difficulty level. He also teased the presence of a boss mode as secondary content.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released on June 22, 2023, initially only on PS5.