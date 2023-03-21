One of the questions that has arisen during the Covid pandemic is why children get sick less, they seemed to be somehow protected. The main hypothesis, in addition to the good state of health compared to the elderly, was linked to the greater exposure to various types of viruses during childhood, including some cold coronavirus.

Now this hypothesis has found he confirms in a study conducted by Karolinska Institutet, of the universities of Bern (Switzerland), Oslo (Norway) and Linköping University (Sweden) published in the scientific journal PNAS. The researchers demonstrated that OC43, one of the coronaviruses that cause common colds, increased the immune response to SARS-CoV-2.

The T cell The study was based on 48 blood samples taken from children aged 2 and 6 (not exposed to Covid) and 94 samples from adults aged between 26 and 83. The analysis also included blood samples from 58 people who had recently recovered from Covid.

The results indicated that the response of the memory T cells ai coronaviruses (especially OC4) already develops at the age of 2, these immune system cells also cross-recognize SARS-CoV-2. T-cell responses peak at age 6 and the frequencies and functional capacity of this immunity subsequently they decreaseparticularly in the elderly.

"Our results show how the T-cell response develops and changes over time and that T cells, previously activated by the OC43 virus, can cross-react against SARS-CoV-2. These reactions are especially strong early in life and become a lot weaker with advancing age» says the study's senior author, Annika Karlsson, from the Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine. "Next, we would like to do similar studies in younger and older children, adolescents and young adults to better monitor how the immune response to coronaviruses develops from infancy to adulthood," concluded Marion Humbert, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Medicine by Huddinge.