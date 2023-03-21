Home Health The common cold gives children immunity against Covid-breaking latest news
A hypothesis that has been circulating for some time has been confirmed. Children have always gotten sick with Covid less. Increased exposure to colds, which gives protection that builds from age 2 to 6 and then declines, is explained

One of the questions that arises during the Covid pandemic for what reason children get sick less, they seemed to be somehow protected. The main hypothesis, in addition to the good state of health compared to the elderly, was linked to the greater exposure to various types of viruses during childhood, including some cold coronavirus.
Now this hypothesis has found he confirms in a study conducted by Karolinska Institutet, the universities of Bern (Switzerland), Oslo (Norway) and Linkping University (Sweden) just published in the scientific journal PNAS. The researchers demonstrated that OC43, one of the coronaviruses that cause common colds, increased the immune response to SARS-CoV-2.

The T cell

The study was based on 48 blood samples taken from children aged 2 and 6 (not exposed to Covid) and 94 samples from adults aged between 26 and 83. The analysis also included blood samples from 58 people who had recently recovered from Covid.
The results indicated that the response of the
memory T cells
ai coronaviruses (especially OC4) already develops at the age of 2, these immune system cells also cross-recognize SARS-CoV-2. T-cell responses peaked at age 6, and subsequently the frequencies and functional capacity of this immunity they decreaseparticularly in the elderly.

The comment

Our results show how the T cell response develops and changes over time and that T cells, previously activated by the OC43 virus, can cross-react against SARS-CoV-2. These reactions are especially strong early in life and become a lot weaker with advancing agesays the study’s senior author, Annika Karlsson, of Karolinska Institutet’s Department of Medicine. Next, we would like to do similar studies in younger and older children, adolescents and young adults to better monitor how the immune response to coronaviruses develops from infancy to adulthood, concluded Marion Humbert, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Medicine. by Huddinge.

Other assumptions about protection

Other studies had previously monitored children’s coronavirus response in the field, which typically they got sick less and less severely, but sui reasons there were only hypotheses of this protection: in addition to that of a cross-protection caused by the other coronaviruses that children most often encounter (and now confirmed with this research), there was also talk of a different and lesser expression of the
ACE2 receptor
(the entrance door for the virus to our body) and more favorable general health conditions.

