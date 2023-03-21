MeteoWeb

Why children and adolescents get sick less than Covid-19 compared to adults? The main hypothesis, in addition to good health compared to the elderly, was related to greater exposure to various types of viruses in childhood, including some cold coronaviruses. Now this hypothesis has been confirmed in a study conducted by Karolinska Institutetof the universities of Berna published in the scientific journal PNAS .

Researchers demonstrated that OC43, one of the coronaviruses that cause common colds, increased the immune response to the coronavirus. The study was based on 48 blood samples taken from children aged 2 and 6 (not exposed to Covid) and 94 samples from adults aged between 26 and 83.

The T cell

The analysis also included blood samples from 58 people who had recently recovered from Covid. The results indicated that the response of the cellule T of memory to coronaviruses (especially OC4) already develops at the age of 2 years, these cells of the immune system also cross-recognize SARS-CoV-2.

T-cell responses peak at age 6, and thereafter the frequencies and functional capacity of this immunity decline, particularly in the elderly.

The results

“Our results show how the T cell response develops and changes over time and that T cells, previously activated by the OC43 virus, can cross-react against SARS-CoV-2. These reactions are particularly strong early in life and become much weaker as we age.”says the study’s senior author, Annika Karlssonof the Karolinska Institutet Department of Medicine.

“Next, we would like to do similar studies in younger and older children, adolescents and young adults to better monitor how the immune response to coronaviruses develops from infancy to adulthood”he concluded Marion Humbertpostdoctoral researcher in the Huddinge Department of Medicine.