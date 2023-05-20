the common hope of a cure – breaking latest news

Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

This rare disease, due to the deletion of chromosome 7, affects one in 10,000 people and causes neuro-behavioral disorders. Encouraging signs from the first results of an experiment, unique in the world, also conducted on Italian patients

Matteo, 28 years old, suffers from Williams syndrome since born: I was just one and a half years old when I underwent heart surgery, a surgery necessary to be able to live.

Sarah is just 16 years old but aware of her disease: it is a deletion of chromosome seven. My eyes and lips are typical expressions of it. There hope of Matthew, Sarah and other people with Williams syndrome in the ongoing research. On the occasion of the world day, which occurs on May 20, some news arrives from the international conference organized by Apw Italia, the Williams Italia Syndrome People Association.

What, symptoms, behavior Williams syndrome, a rare disease that affects one in ten thousand people, was described for the first time in the early 1960s by two cardiologists, Williams and Beuren, who had identified some patients who presented a characteristic facial appearance associated with developmental delay and supravalvular aortic stenosis. The syndrome due to the deletion (loss of DNA) of chromosome 7, which causes a congenital neurobehavioral disorder. It manifests itself already in the first months of life with several alarm bells: poor growth, feeding difficulties, delay in motor development and the presence of malformations.

Explains Paolo Alfieri, neuropsychiatrist of childhood and adolescence at the Bambino Ges pediatric hospital in Rome: The pathology related to intellectual disabilitya speech and motor coordination disorders, a behavioral problems. Precisely for this reason it is necessary to recognize it in time and act immediately, with targeted rehabilitation interventions. Hence the need to talk about it as much as possible and to bring an often forgotten pathology to public attention, also to give those who suffer from it – especially in adolescence – autonomy even at a social level.

Still prejudices and obstacles Too often people with Williams syndrome still have to deal with the prejudices, as Lara’s mother says: It is taken for granted that they don’t learn, that they don’t understand, that they cannot achieve certain goals. And ours instead Boys I am resilientthey know how to surprise.

Adds the president of the Apw Italia association, Paola Risso: We give support to patients and families and we try to network to overcome obstacles and barriers e let understand

Thatin addition to the disability, these guys have huge capabilities to express. In them there is a resilience that I would define as innate, of which one can only be proud. Our hopeThen, in research, which is yielding promising results and we hope it will improve the lives of people with Williams syndrome.

Experimentation in progress Professor Boaz Barak, of Tel Aviv University, spoke at the conference organized by Apw Italia, who illustrated the first results of an experiment, unique in the world, also conducted on Italian patients. The expert explained: The brain made up of many

neurons connected to each other which they allow

Professor Boaz Barak, of Tel Aviv University, spoke at the conference organized by Apw Italia, who illustrated the first results of an experiment, unique in the world, also conducted on Italian patients. The expert explained: The brain made up of many

neurons connected to each other which they allow

synchronizing, to make the organ work perfectly; they are covered with a layer of insulation which is called myelin. Our studies have revealed that this substance turns out abnormal in people with Williams syndrome and we have discovered a solution to improve those all-important levels. We are experiencing therapy (a drug, clemastine, which promotes myelination, ndr) out of thirty patients, males and females between the ages of six and thirty – continues Professor Barak -. The first results seem encouraging: we note aimportant reduction of cognitive impairment which bodes well for the future treatment of the disease concludes.