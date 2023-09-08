The Community Medicine Program Provides Medical Services and Training for Local Workers

The Community Medicine Program (PMC) at the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG) recently organized a day of consultations and medical check-ups for the workers of the Court of Arbitration and Escalafón Jalisco. The PMC collaborated with the Jalisco Health Department to provide basic medical services, glucose checks, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, and other pathologies. A mobile unit was also present, where UAG students trained as Dental Surgeons performed cleanings and diagnoses.

Over a period of two days, more than 400 people were provided with medical assistance from morning till afternoon, with the support of six students. These activities not only benefit the local workers but also contribute to the training of Medicine and Dentistry students. The students gain practical experience by caring for real patients, reinforcing their knowledge, and becoming familiar with the process of caring for people in need.

The PMC is part of a larger multidisciplinary internship project that involves students and professors from various healthcare careers such as Surgeon, Nutrition Sciences, Dental Surgeon, Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Nursing, and Psychology. Their main focus is to provide healthcare services to communities with limited resources and support during natural disasters. This initiative aims to promote education and well-being in health not only in the region but also globally.

The UAG offers a comprehensive training platform for its students, including the PMC and other facilities like the Study Patients Unit (UPE) and collaborations with public and private institutions. These opportunities allow students to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios under the guidance of experts, preparing them to become innovative leaders in the medical field.

Participating students shared their positive feedback about these practical experiences. Camila Durán Estrada, a third-quarter Surgeon student, expressed how inspiring it has been to provide personal and close service to communities in need. This opportunity has helped her learn about their eating habits, overall health, and specific needs, ultimately shaping her into a better future doctor. Michel Parra Barroso, also a third-semester Surgeon student, appreciated the UAG’s commitment to providing healthcare services to those who need it the most.

The Community Medicine Program’s recent initiative demonstrates the university’s dedication to training competent and empathetic healthcare professionals while simultaneously benefiting the local community.

