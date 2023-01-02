FOSSÒ – Hunger for labour. The Volpato Francesco & C. shoe factory in Fossò closes and a real competition starts between the coastal entrepreneurs to compete for its 11 skilled workers. The trade unions say they are worried and are aiming to relocate the people who will find themselves without a job in other footwear realities that need it, but apparently there will be no need for their intervention. Since yesterday, as soon as the news of the closure of the factory was made public, phone calls have been arriving from all over the company located in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, in via IV Strada, and there is a constant coming and going of entrepreneurs, including Asians, who they go to the site to ask the owners to be put in contact with the workers of their factory.

The same context is also occurring on social media, which many coastal footwear entrepreneurs rely on to launch messages in an attempt to attract their attention with offers of a well-paid job. The Volpato Francesco & C. shoe factory has passed through three generations. Founded after the war by the progenitor Cesare Volpato, in 1995 it was taken over by his son Francesco, who subsequently made his wife Olga and their children Devis, Patrizia and Giorgia share in the company. For over 60 years the company has been characterized by a specific production of women’s footwear carried out in an artisanal way but with technologically updated machinery. The final product has always consisted of a production aimed at enhancing femininity, but at the same time capable of enhancing and maintaining the well-being and health of the foot structure. Since 2009, the company has begun to broaden its horizons by first acquiring the Parmesan brand Tea Korini and subsequently, since 2017, collaborating in partnership with the Piedmontese brand Torlasco. In February 2022, the main manager of the company, Francesco, a former member of the Acrib board of directors, as well as vice president of the same association from 1996 to 2000 and former director of Assocalzaturifici, passed away due to illness. A year after his death, his family, wife and three children, have decided to close the footwear business. One thing is certain. They won’t have to worry about the future of their workers, with whom a serene and familiar relationship has always existed.