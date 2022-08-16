※Editor’s Note: “Workers” is an official translation. The word “workers” first appeared in Hong Kong and refers to “employing people”, which is the colloquial expression of “engaging in salaried work”. The name of the Japanese version of this work is “The Counterattack of the Office Workers’ Animals”
The Workers PlayStation Trailer
Hard Worker Xbox Trailer
8 things you should know about ‘The Worker’
Challenge your platforming skills and dash through seven job sectors full of traps, geeky colleagues, and brutal managers.
- Immerse yourself in a carefully crafted world
Explore a variety of beautiful hand-painted environments, from the air-conditioned accounting department to the document-heavy HR department
- Humorously present resonant topics
Remember your lazy and domineering boss? Or that annoying coworker who wants to sell his own marketing plan all day? You will be unwittingly amused by the many puns and jokes at work and in life.
- Grit your teeth and improve yourself
Use keyboard upgrades to improve your skills after defeating a new division. From sarcastic comments to spam tsunamis, there are plenty of ways to get the job done.
- Refresh yourself with a cup of coffee during a relaxing break
Feeling a little underpowered? A cup of coffee can boost your health and energy! I mean, how can you topple a company without a little caffeine?
- Taste the power of coffee beans
Trade your hard-earned paychecks for beating coworkers in exchange for a range of coffee supplements in the coffee shop.
Challenge yourself in the secret dungeon in the game. Help Jim defeat round after round of colleagues. Note, these dungeons are pretty hard to find!
- Everyone has a suitable difficulty level
Whether you are a rookie or an expert, we will provide you with various difficulty levels from “normal” to “impossible” (difficulty “impossible” will be unlocked after completing the game).
Game information
Game Name: “Workers”
Game Type: Action
Compatible platforms: Nintendo Switch/PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One
Release Date:
Nintendo Switch: January 21, 2022 (download version) / January 26, 2022 (physical version)
PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4: August 26, 2022 (download version)
Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One: August 26, 2022 (download version)
Suggested selling price:
Nintendo Switch：
Physical version: USD29.99/HKD235/NTD880/SGD41.90 (tax not included)
Download version: HKD158 (tax included)
PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4: USD19.99 / EUR19,99 / JPY2,420 (tax included)
Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One: HKD158 / NTD568 (tax included)
Number of players: 1 person
Supported languages: English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish
Developer: Forest
Seller: Leoful
© 2020 Forust Studio M Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and published by Leoful.