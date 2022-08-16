Home Health “The Company Man” will be released worldwide on August 26th on PlayStation and Xbox platforms
"The Company Man" will be released worldwide on August 26th on PlayStation and Xbox platforms

“The Company Man” will be released worldwide on August 26th on PlayStation and Xbox platforms
Game publisher Leoful and Malaysian indie studio Forust have announced that the office adventure game The Worker will be available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 26, 2022. The game is currently Landed on Nintendo Switch.

※Editor’s Note: “Workers” is an official translation. The word “workers” first appeared in Hong Kong and refers to “employing people”, which is the colloquial expression of “engaging in salaried work”. The name of the Japanese version of this work is “The Counterattack of the Office Workers’ Animals”

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

The graphics and performance of the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game have been upgraded in ways other versions of the game don’t. Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro support 4K resolution. Games run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, and 60 FPS on Xbox One, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 4 Pro.

“Worker” is a classic action platform game inspired by the hit American TV series “The Office”. You will play as Jim, a young office worker who starts his career at the Goodwater Company. Unhappy with the way the company works, Jim intends to overthrow his boss and become CEO. Send emails to attack colleagues with a powerful keyboard, run and jump between departments from HR to Marketing, use coffee to revive and let them know who is the boss!

The Hard Worker Digital Edition will be available worldwide on Xbox and PlayStation platforms on August 26, 2022. Digital pre-orders are now open on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The game supports English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German and Spanish. “Worker” is one of the exhibits at the 2021 PAX East Online Indie Showcase, and has also been honored by Forbes’ Top 10 Indie Games of 2021.

The Workers PlayStation Trailer

Hard Worker Xbox Trailer

8 things you should know about ‘The Worker’

  • image

Challenge your platforming skills and dash through seven job sectors full of traps, geeky colleagues, and brutal managers.

  • Immerse yourself in a carefully crafted world

Explore a variety of beautiful hand-painted environments, from the air-conditioned accounting department to the document-heavy HR department

  • Humorously present resonant topics

Remember your lazy and domineering boss? Or that annoying coworker who wants to sell his own marketing plan all day? You will be unwittingly amused by the many puns and jokes at work and in life.

  • Grit your teeth and improve yourself

Use keyboard upgrades to improve your skills after defeating a new division. From sarcastic comments to spam tsunamis, there are plenty of ways to get the job done.

  • image
  • Refresh yourself with a cup of coffee during a relaxing break

Feeling a little underpowered? A cup of coffee can boost your health and energy! I mean, how can you topple a company without a little caffeine?

  • Taste the power of coffee beans

Trade your hard-earned paychecks for beating coworkers in exchange for a range of coffee supplements in the coffee shop.

Challenge yourself in the secret dungeon in the game. Help Jim defeat round after round of colleagues. Note, these dungeons are pretty hard to find!

  • Everyone has a suitable difficulty level

Whether you are a rookie or an expert, we will provide you with various difficulty levels from “normal” to “impossible” (difficulty “impossible” will be unlocked after completing the game).

  • image

Game information

  • Game Name: “Workers”

  • Game Type: Action

  • Compatible platforms: Nintendo Switch/PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One

  • Release Date:

    • Nintendo Switch: January 21, 2022 (download version) / January 26, 2022 (physical version)

    • PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4: August 26, 2022 (download version)

    • Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One: August 26, 2022 (download version)

  • Suggested selling price:

    • Nintendo Switch：

      • Physical version: USD29.99/HKD235/NTD880/SGD41.90 (tax not included)

      • Download version: HKD158 (tax included)

    • PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4: USD19.99 / EUR19,99 / JPY2,420 (tax included)

    • Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One: HKD158 / NTD568 (tax included)

  • Number of players: 1 person

  • Supported languages: English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish

  • Developer: Forest

  • Seller: Leoful

© 2020 Forust Studio M Sdn Bhd. All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and published by Leoful.

