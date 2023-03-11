The Fruit & Salad school games event arrives in the schools of Campania from Monday 13 March 2023. The first host structure will be the ICIACGalilei of Arienzo (CE), on 14 March it will be the turn of the IC 2 S. Agata De’ Goti (BN) , the following day we will reach the IC Giovanni XXIII of Santa Maria A Vico (Ce), the penultimate stage will take place on March 16th at the IC E Fermi of Cervino (Ce) and in conclusion we will go to the Giordano Bruno State Boarding School of Maddaloni.

The competitions between the various classes of the institutes that took part in the initiative will continue, followed by games aimed at stimulating physical movement, moments of in-depth study with nutrition experts and interactive quizzes including questions that pupils will have to answer in order to verify that have correctly learned the important notions provided to them. The class that will obtain the highest score will win the stage trophy and the right to participate in the final.

At the end of all the proposed activities, fresh fruit and vegetables will be offered to all participants in order to further encourage them to acquire good eating habits.







