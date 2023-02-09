The risk of tumors increases if we bring certain foods to the table: we knew it but now there is a complete list.

We know that the relationship between nutrition and health is very close, as is the relationship between “substandard” food and disease.

In recent years, science has increasingly studied the connection between good health, longevity and healthy foods. As a result, awareness about which foods are bad for you could only arise.

Just recently we talked about a particular phenomenon: in some places in the world people live even more than 100 years eamong other reasons, there is the adoption of a very healthy diet.

A recent study adds to the many concerning nutrition and psychophysical well-being and explains in more detail how not to get sick. Or at least to greatly reduce the chances.

Cancer risk increases if you eat these foods, here is the complete list and the study

On the Clinical Medicine we find the considerations arising from one study-observation. In summary, eating certain foods considerably increases the chances of getting cancer.

The scientists of Imperial College London have used i data contained in UK Biobank registers. They have gathered valuable information about diets of 200,000 subjects of adulthood.

Viewing grouped data of more than 10 years of food styles and experts have tried to identify the risk of developing cancer, more specifically 34 types of these.

It emerged that the subjects adopted a diet mainly composed of ultra-processed foods. Is that the causal link is obviously not clear-cut, but that the substances contained in certain foods increase the risks.

But what are ultra-processed foods?

We know that when we go shopping we can buy a large variety of foods, fresh or long-life. There are some, however, a lot transformedi.e. containing preservatives, dyes, additives and other substances potentially harmful to the body. In the long run, these substances cause inflammation and “level the ground” for diseases, including cancer.

Understanding what these foods are is relatively easy: practically everything that is industrial and not fresh, as well as extremely cheap prices. This last aspect should be considered more, because people often eat “unhealthy” food simply because it costs less. Maybe they don’t know exactly what risks they are facing or maybe, unfortunately, they have no alternatives.

The list published by the scientists is as follows: breakfast cereals; packaged bread; ready meals; ready pizzas; ice creams; cured meat; prepackaged soups; sauces; hot dog; sausages; french fries; industrial biscuits; prepackaged cakes/donuts.

The conclusions of the experts are added to others present in the scientific sector, but this time the researchers add something new. That is to say an appeal for more informative labels to be placed on the types of foods mentioned above. Maybe explaining the health risks. After all, the EU also wants to do this with wine, as it is assumed that drinking quantities greater than a glass a day is not healthy.

Definitely, labels or not, we know that to live longer and healthier, we need to go back to a “simpler” diet: quality food, fresh, local, in season and as little industrial and refined as possible.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)