The Complex Relationship Between Parenthood and Happiness: What the Research Reveals

The prevailing belief in many parts of the world is that having children is the key to happiness, and that people who do not have them do not feel fulfilled. But is it really like that? The answer to this question is both simple and complex, and the degree of satisfaction you feel in life, whether you decide to have children or not, depends on many complex factors.

Let’s first look at the simple answer: no, it is not necessary to have children to be happy and feel fulfilled.

Studies of women who are childless by choice show that most feel they have a good sense of identity and individuality. They do not feel defined by their role within the family and feel that they have more freedom and control over their body, their life and their future. Childless women also report greater economic stability, although it is not necessary to have a higher socioeconomic status to be satisfied with the decision not to have children.

Women and men who do not have children are also less stressed on average, and report greater satisfaction in their marriages.

There are few studies on single men and their experience of not having children, and even fewer on the childless experience of transgender or queer men. But a study of men who had chosen not to have children found that most were satisfied with their decision and glad to have more freedom in their lives. Only a few regretted their decision, especially since they would not have a legacy.

However, there is a risk that childless men will experience reduced overall life satisfaction in old age if they lack social support.

Things get a little more complicated when we look at the decision to have children.

While there is no doubt that parents can feel happy and fulfilled in life, the satisfaction they feel with this decision often develops over time, and may also depend on many factors that they cannot control.

Many parents initially experience a temporary decline in well-being after having a child, a phenomenon known as the “parenting paradox.” This is because a new baby can get in the way of many basic needs, such as sleeping, eating well, and seeing friends. This can be a recipe for discontent.

Heterosexual women also report more unhappiness when they become mothers than men. This may be because the burden of care often falls disproportionately on women.

But having good family and social support, an equally active and involved co-parent, and living in an area with policies that support work and family can offset the stress and costs of parenthood.

Another big worry for people is whether they will regret not having had children.

Fortunately, studies of childless older adults show that many of them have high life satisfaction and resilience in the face of poor mental health.

It seems that the main key to being happy with the decision to have or not have children depends on whether you have control over this matter. When we feel like we have chosen our path, we tend to accept our decisions and be happier with them.

But what if that option has been taken away from you and you wanted to have a child but couldn’t? Can you be happy then? Research shows that the answer is yes.

Studies of men who have been unable to have children due to infertility show that many experienced sadness as a result, although this sadness reduced as they aged. However, as with involuntarily childless women, finding ways to reframe their identity and role in society outside of parenthood helped many find meaning and satisfaction in their lives.

The happiness or fulfillment we experience depends on many factors, many of which are beyond our control. While it is true that the way we choose to give meaning to our lives is a key factor, so is the social support we have to be parents and the political climate that surrounds us.

