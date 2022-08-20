Typically, every time the words “internet” and “crime” are associated, two identical and opposite effects are produced. On the one hand there are those who in the name of politically correct speak of “opportunities but also of risks”, and then focus only on the latter and invoke draconian penalties and mass controls. On the other hand, there are the equally radical supporters of the “freedom of the network” at any cost, who “rise up” (but only with some message) every time the “Internet” —written with a capital letter and the article, as if it were a proper name – it is “demonized”. Between the two extremes, as always in our parts, there are many intermediate positions that allow you to jump to one side or the other according to convenience and opportunity.

Ne ultra crepidam, sutor (that is, in defense of the esotericism of knowledge) by Andrea Monti 23 Maggio 2022



Formulated in these terms, the debate is reminiscent of the interminable quarrel del benerito Process on Mondayin which — brilliantly anticipating the future dynamics of communication — it didn’t matter to get to a point but counted endlessly debating about nothing, until the next time.

In reality, to get back to the point, the debate on whether or not “Mr. Internet” is dangerous is meaningless. It is humans who commit illicit acts, not — not to mention the AI ​​experts — machines or software. Therefore, from the point of view of criminal phenomena, the only questions that make sense to ask concern the criminogenicity of an entire technological ecosystem and not the single, venerable TCP / IP suite which is only a part of a much more articulated and complex phenomenon. not even peculiar to information technologies.

Without the spread of vulnerable products and technologies by default (as the countless reports on software and platforms of any kind demonstrate), without lowering the level of knowledge necessary to commit illicit acts, without the adoption of casual commercial practices also in the name of “Right to privacy” would be much more complicated for the “layman” to commit a crime. To this we must also add the effect of behaviors induced by Big Tech marketing, such as being constantly connected even when not needed, migrating any activity “to the cloud”.

If we add to these phenomena the widespread tendency to crime of the individual, it is quite simple to understand why the number of people undertaking criminal careers is increasing.

Of course, to take a widely used comparison, the manager of a motorway and the car manufacturer are not responsible if they are used to move drugs and weapons. However, it is a fact that drugs and weapons circulate on the highway, just as it is a fact that the availability of increasingly robust and fast cars facilitates the “work”. Similarly, the existence of information society services does not imply that the provider – at least in terms of transport and related activities – is responsible for the use made of them by users. However, we must not close our eyes to a more general issue that does not only concern information technologies: knowledge generates crime. Knowledge, of whatever kind it may be, carries with it the possibility of antisocial employment. The more it spreads, the more it becomes usable even by those who, otherwise, would never have been able to use it to do damage.

This awareness has already been present for some time in the geopolitical strategies for accessing university education. The USA and some EU countries have begun to limit the access of students from “non-friendly” countries to certain academic fields even if they do not belong to critical or classified sectors.

The concrete consequences of this choice are not predictable and will not be seen in the short term, but in the meantime two principles have been established: that knowledge is dangerous, and that it cannot be truly free. Rather than wondering about the hackneyed “balance between privacy and security” it would be worth reflecting on whether and how much freedom of knowledge we are willing to give up to limit the criminal use of knowledge. The issue is extremely delicate because it too easily lends itself to exploitation, but continuing to ignore it would not be a very smart choice.