Rome: the conditions of Dybala and Llorente

The greatest anxiety in the Roma house arises from Dybala’s grimaces of pain, who at the end of the match against Atalanta suffered severe pain in his ankle which would have swollen after Palomino’s hard intervention. La Joya was also struggling to walk.

In the next few hours there will be appropriate medical checks, but according to the latest rumors it seems to be a blunt/distrative trauma and not something more serious which could jeopardize the Argentine’s presence in the next matches of the Giallorossi team. In the meantime, however, Dybala is to be considered in serious doubt in view of the next championship match against Milan scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Olimpico.

Against the Rossoneri, on the other hand, Llorente will certainly not be there due to an injury to the flexor of his left leg: the defender, in fact, came out in tears in the second half and risks being left out in this season finale.