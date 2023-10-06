The condolences of President Bonaccini, Councilor Donini and the Regional Council for the passing of Giovanni Bissoni — Health

Former regional health councilor from 1995 to 2010, as well as numerous important national positions

4 October 2023 – “We learn with great pain and bitterness the news of the passing of Giovanni Bissoni. A great man and a great administrator leaves us, who dedicated his life to institutions and public health.”

Thus the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Doniniwho express their deep condolences and that of the whole Regional Council.

“Also on behalf of the Region and the entire Emilia-Romagna community, we express our closeness to Giovanni’s family and his loved ones, to whom our deepest condolences go. From the first steps in the Cesenatico Council to the most prestigious positions at national level – they continue – Giovanni Bissoni he was an example of a politician and administrator who made community service a virtue to always pursue.”

Born in Cesena in 1953, Bissoni he took his first steps as a public administrator in his native Cesenatico as councilor and mayor. In the Emilia-Romagna Region he held the position of Health Councilor from 1995 to 2010. His experience also led him to hold national positions: he was president of Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services) from 2012 to 2014 and board member of AIFA from 2009 to 2014.

