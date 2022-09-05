The fight against a tumor is never an easy path to take, indeed, it can be full of pitfalls and fears. A very famous music lady admits she has one and publicly confesses. Let’s find out who she is.

The disease made her more sensitive and more empathic towards others. An experience that emotionally improved her as a person. These are the words of one donna well known in musical world Italian, words that give hope to other sick people.

Il cancerunfortunately, it is still one disease which can lead to death, despite research having made strides by gigante in this sense. It is a very pathology democratic because it can affect everyone, regardless of money and from the fame one has. This time it happened to a lady a lot famous in the world of entertainment and music.

The fight against cancer

The news has left everyone speechless, from fans to collaborators of work, because no one expected her to be sick. She is a donna always cheerful, witty, sometimes even scurrilous, which always carries the smile in the homes of Italians.

He worked as a teacher in the well-known talent conducted by Maria De Filippi, Amiciwhere in the last edition he also participated Luca D’Alessio (stage name LDA) son of the popular Gigi. The boy did not win but is still achieving great success with audiences and critics. Amici 2022 was won by Luigi Strangethe songwriter who plays drums and guitar, and who was a favorite at televoting.

Who follows the transmission knows that every guy has his own professor available: it is personality who have been dealing with the world of music or dance for years. One of these was also the very good and appreciated Mara Maionchiwell-known face of the musica Italian. An exceptional woman who unfortunately had to fight against cancer al otherwise.

The music producer will feature this particular period of her life on the show Naked for life which will air from 12 to 20 September next. Ms. Maionchi will explain to the public how the disease changed it:

“I love everything in life, at my age the absolute good is there salute that allows you to do everything. Then there are the family affections. I fight it against cancer it was difficult but it made me more sensitive and empathic“.