«The Constitution was born where the partisans fell. Now and always Resistance»- breaking latest news

Mattarella, sign! And he stops to sign. What no money-strapped decree would ever achieve, what no unconstitutional law would ever receive — the signature of the head of state —, Clementina, 10, a schoolgirl from Bernezzo, brings home at the end of the morning. Armed with a black felt-tip pen and a precocious patience, very good behind the barriers of via Roma, Clementina has put only one idea into her head, crowned by a tricolor circlet, and a Constitution in her hands: “President, I can you sign it? » he asks politely as the presidential procession passes by on foot. A few hours later — have you ever seen? – Sofia Trentacoste, 14, from Bernezzo, daughter of an emigrated Palermitan, also tries again: Â «Can I sign it? Â» she offers the Palermo fan a more prosaic rosanero scarf. And Mattarella, again, stops.

To be signed, yes. Under this Constitution of ours, which is “the fruit of April 25”. At the bottom of this Italy “of local and social autonomies” born of the Resistance, which favors “the social cohesion on which our national community is based”: Mr. President knows it, Professor Sergio Soavi tells him at one point , historian of the Resistance, who rushed six thousand young people from all over Italy to fight the Nazi-fascists in the Cuneo area and that, of these, “2,191 came from his native Sicily?”.

Liberation is three years younger than head of state and it is known that at a certain age, parties with candles are willingly avoided. Not this time: for this “Italian identity festival” in Cuneo – in this largest province of Liguria which organized itself with the first partisans, which paid for with the first massacre of Boves and then with 165 massacres in its 253 towns, which after Rome and Trieste saw the largest number of Jews leave for the concentration camps – in the Toselli theater they prepare a poignant “Bella Ciao” for trumpet & accordion. And even Bellini’s Â«PuritaniÂ» play, Â«beautiful it is to face death crying out for freedom …Â». Is it the year of the government right? What, fascism and anti-fascism, couldn’t even name them? Mattarella mentions them nineteen times in his greeting and in the front row ministers Crosetto, Calderoli and SantanchÃ © applaud him. He speaks of “a Republic founded on the Constitution, daughter of the anti-fascist struggle”. And he quotes Piero Calamandrei: “Now and always Resistance!”. See also Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, first exams in the Morgagni-Pierantoni didactic laboratories

The theater is packed with two hundred mayors in the tricolor band who appreciate, thirteen applauses in half an hour, and even a standing ovation when Mattarella recites like the “painful litany” that “sounds like a prayer”, one by one the places of horrors, Alba and Dronero, Clavesana and Peveragno, Cherasco and Busca, Costigliole Saluzzo and Genòla, down the Spoon River Â«of the 12,000 partisans, of the 2,000 fallen in combat, of the 2,600 victims of the Nazi-fascist massacres…Â». There is Boves which was the Bucha of Nazism, the first martyred city, the most raped, 350 houses burned and the bodies found in a hundred pieces: Mattarella goes there on purpose, like on those tracks in Borgo San Dalmazzo which sent the deportees to Auschwitz, Jewish refugees who arrived fleeing France “delivered to death for the servility” of the fascists and the “collaboration assured to the Nazis”.