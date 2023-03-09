“After just three days of suspension, work has resumed because there is no danger to the neighbor’s property”. Fabrizio Zanetti, Sole Director of Roma Imperiale Luxury Services which is building a villa in Via della Pace, explains the outlines of the story which led to the order to stop the construction site and which promises to end up with tax stamps. “It is a model construction site followed by the architect Lera – says Zanetti who entrusted his protection to the lawyer Elena Beconi – where all the static and hydraulic safety operations were carried out with the most sophisticated and expensive technologies available today At the same time, it should be emphasized that the neighboring building consists of an old building precarious by nature, currently in an advanced state of disrepair and decay, built around the 1950s and on which maintenance work of any kind has never been carried out and which consequently shows serious aging and wear, so much so that it has been in disuse for decades. It is therefore essential to clarify that we are talking about a precarious building, to be demolished and unfit for use, on which no consolidation or restructuring is possible” .