from John Bianconi

The Constitutional Court has rejected all the appeals against the decree with which the Draghi government imposed the administration to all over 50s: “It was to protect health“

L’vaccination requirement anti-Covid was neither unreasonable nor disproportionate, but it was legitimately introduced to protect the health of all citizens. Thus established the Constitutional Court, rejecting all the appeals contesting the decree (later converted into law by Parliament) with which the Draghi government in April 2021 imposed the administration of doses to over-50s and established the green pass mechanism for the exercise of the ‘working activity.

After a session in the Council that lasted an entire day – longer than the hearing in which the lawyers of the appellants and those of the State faced each other the day before, a detail which suggests an in-depth debate between the judges themselves on the individual issues that concerned various aspects and assumptions “criticality” of the legislation — the Consulta has therefore promoted the discussed measures, contested by the «No Vax» first with the street demonstrations and then with the requests to the “judge of the laws”.

There were three “fronts” on which the Court was called to rule, according to the various issues raised in the appeals, and there are three brief anticipations of the reasons, pending the publication of the sentences in the coming weeks, indicated in the press release that announced the decision yesterday evening.

The first, relating to the request to declare unconstitutional «the impossibility for exhibitors le health care professions who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation, to carry out their work when it does not involve interpersonal contacts”, was resolved with a declaration of “inadmissibility for procedural reasons”. Means that the constitutional judges have not even entered into the merits of the questionstopping at the method by which the appeal reached the Palazzo della Consulta. Evidently there are defects in the order with which the Administrative Court of Lombardy addressed the Court which prevented it from examining its content. See also New virus, deer disease lands in Sardinia: stop the movement of cows and sheep

In the second reason anticipated by the press release, however, it is stated that “the choices of the legislator adopted in the pandemic period on the vaccination obligation of health personnel were not considered unreasonable, nor disproportionate”. It is the heart of the issue that was debated in the animated discussion in the courtroom, and which is based on the previous rulings of the Court on mandatory vaccines. Again, as with other epidemics in the past, the balance between individual and collective interests in the imposition of prophylaxis in order to be able to continue working was judged legitimate and congruous. Safeguarding the health of all citizens can prevail over the reservations of individuals if the possible negative consequences of vaccines on the health of the people to whom the doses have been administered are not to be considered “intolerable” and if compensation is provided for any damage suffered . And this evidently happened in the case of the Coronavirus.

The reasons with which the State Attorney’s Office defended the anti-Covid legislation prevailed: the vaccination campaign served to protect the entire country from the spread of the infection and its effects on the health and economic system. In the name of this superior interest, it was therefore legitimate to restrict the field of individual self-determination with measures that did not represent either “blackmail coercion” or a “betrayal of citizens by the institutions”, as supported by the lawyers of the “No vax” people in their arguments. The pandemic justified the imposition of the obligation, as well as the sanctions for those who did not want to comply with it. See also Dyson has opened a shop in the metaverse

Here then is the third chapter addressed by the judges: «Equally unfounded were the questions raised with reference to the provision which excludes, in the event of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation and for the time of suspension, the payment of a check paid by the employer of work for those who have been suspended; and this is for both health personnel and school personnel ». It means that even the lack of maintenance allowance for the unvaccinated who are left without a job and without a salary (guaranteed instead to those who suffer disciplinary measures or criminal convictions) is not illegitimate. Always with a view to the prevalence of the collective interest. “To replace an unvaccinated worker, you need to hire another”, argued a state lawyer to justify this measure, and the burden of two salaries cannot be imposed on the community because one of the two recipients prefers to stay at home rather than be injected with a dose.