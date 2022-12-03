Following the orders remitting the constitutional legitimacy of the vaccination obligation in the workplace, the Consulta has finally pronounced itself, at the end of the hearings scheduled for November 30, 2022.

1. The question

The discussions on the twelve ordinances of constitutional legitimacy raised by five jurisdictional bodies to decide on the compatibility with the constitutional principles – and not only – of the health obligation introduced by the Decree Law 01/04/2021 n. 44 (converted, with amendments, by law 28 May 2021, n. 76) and Decree Law 24/03/2022 n. 24.

The public hearings relating to the following ordinances have been set for the morning: 1) CGA Sicilia of 03.22.2022, n. 351, published in the GU of 27.4.2022 n. 17 to register number 38; 2) Lombardy Regional Administrative Court of 30.3.2022, published in Official Gazette of 4.5.2022 no. 18 with register number 42; 3) Court of Brescia of 22.3.2022, in Official Journal of 11.5.2022, n. 19, at no. 47; 4) Court of Brescia of 09.5.2022, in the GU of 22.6.2022, n. 25, at no. 71; 5) Court of Padua of 28.4.2022 and Court of Brescia of 31.5.2022, in the GU of 06.7.2022, n. 27, at no. 76 and 77; 6) Court of Brescia dated 22.8.2022 and 16.08.2022, in the GU dated 5.10.2022, n. 40, at nos. 107 and 108. In the afternoon, it was time for the hearings in closed session concerning the orders of: 7) Court of Catania of 14.3.2022, in Official Gazette 22.6.2022, n. 25, at number 70; 8) Lombardy Regional Administrative Court of 16.6.2022, in Official Journal of 24.08.2022, n. 34, at number 86; 9) Court of Brescia of 22 and 23 July, in the GU of 09.28.2022, n. 39, at numbers 101 and 102.

The object of the appeal is the art. 4 of the aforementioned Decree Law on the subject of the provision of vaccination obligations for health professions and operators of health interest, under the aspect of the non-assignment of the subject to even different tasks that do not involve contact with patients, and to the provision that the deed of assessment of non-fulfilment of the vaccination obligation of which determines the immediate suspension of the right to carry out the work activity and that for the period of suspension neither remuneration nor other remuneration or emolument, however denominated, are due.

The provisions that come into relief for the purposes of the found violation with the higher-ranking rules are essentially articles 2, 3 and 4 of the Constitution, as well as the principles on remuneration and the right to work, ex art. 35, 36 and 41 of the Constitution, together with art. 32, in terms of free choice and self-determination of the individual in health matters and health treatments.

2. The decision

After the “maxi-audience”, the wait is over.

In data 01 Decemberin correspondence with the world day for the fight against AIDS – whose Law 135 of 1990 containing “Programme of urgent interventions for the prevention and fight against AIDS” sanctions the prohibition of disclose the diagnosis of AIDS found during the health check (confirmed by the subsequent interventions of the Privacy Guarantor of 31 July 1998; 07 January 1999; 15 July 1999; 16 February 2000) – but also the expiry of 180 days to justify the non-fulfilment to the vaccination obligation that kicks off the sanctions against those who have not undergone the entire vaccination cycle, for a total of 1.9 million people over 50 or belonging to professional categories including law enforcement, teachers and health personnel who have avoided the doses, the response has been received .

A date destined to go down in history, which confirms that in the name of health, anything goes.

The Press Office release, bearing the title “Vaccination obligation to protect health“, announces that “The Court has deemed inadmissible, for procedural reasons, the question relating to the impossibility, for operators of the health professions who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation, to carry out the work activity, when it does not involve interpersonal contacts.

On the other hand, the choices of the legislator adopted in the pandemic period on the vaccination obligation of healthcare personnel were considered neither unreasonable nor disproportionate.

Finally, the questions proposed with reference to the provision which excludes, in the event of non-fulfilment of the vaccination obligation and for the time of suspension, the payment of a check to be paid by the employer for those who have been suspended were also considered unfounded ; and this, both for health personnel and for school personnel.”

However, to know the reasons, we will have to wait for the filing of the reasons.

3. Conclusions

The omens did not portend a different ending; in any case, the macroscopic difference in treatment based, on the one hand, on the subjective data of the addressee of the law, identified on the basis of age (imposed obligation for the over 50s) and on the profession exercised with respect to the audience of citizens; and, on the other hand, on the objective data of application only to cases of SARS-CoV-2 and not (also) to other diseases or viral infections; as well as the high and unusual number of measures that recognized the constitutional violation – in addition to the precautionary and merit decisions for the reinstatement of the worker – reasonably left open the possibility of witnessing a “backlash” to the legislative choices adopted.

The point of view issued, even if it does not lead to any change in the facts – having confirmed the current regulations, and, therefore, the sanctions imposed – is a radical turning point in the internal legal system that raises strong questions on the legal issues addressed. First of all: can we still talk about health if there is no longer a job, and therefore no salary? In other words, if the subject is deprived of his salary and the exercise of his profession, and it being understood that the salary is not sufficient but in any case necessary for his own sustenance and for those who depend on it, he still retains the right to health or does this get corroded?

And, therefore, what is meant by the “right to health“? Does it consist only in the right “to treatment”, guaranteed in Italy through the NHS even to the less well-off, or the choice by whom, how and for what to be treated? Returning to the law on AIDS, anonymity and non-discrimination are guaranteed for HIV-positive people and the voluntary willingness to undergo the HIV test (art. 5 L. 135/1990); likewise, no obligation of prophylaxis is imposed as a requirement for carrying out a working activity on the national territory, nor does failure to comply due to immunization following a natural disease involve pecuniary and professional sanctions.

The solution adopted therefore raises doubts as to why the COVID-19 infection has been given special treatment, unprecedented, and such as to trample on the rights protected for other diseases, such as privacy in terms of personal data, the self-determination to care and the right to work.

On the basis of the jurisprudential precedents that have recognized the legitimacy of the obligation of which, the probable arguments in support can be identified, among which the protection of public health both for the purposes of preventing contagion and reducing the spread of the disease, and for the purposes of decongesting the national health system; and the scientific data supporting the inferred safety of the vaccine, which makes the acceptance of the risks and adverse events that generally follow from the administration of all health treatments tolerable within normal limits (cf. Constitutional Court, 18 January 2018, n. 5 ; December 14, 2017, n. 268), overcoming the obstacle of urgent authorization of the vaccines in question and of the so-called conditional marketing, relying on the certifications performed by a technical and independent body – such as AIFA – in charge of control and pharmacovigilance activities.

However, at the same time it is undeniable that just as many scientific data deliver a worrying picture, bringing to light a different reality from the one set by the standard: i) both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated are “healthy carriers” of the virus, and they are equally likely to get sick and infect others; ii) although more than 90% of the population has completed the vaccination cycle (data released by the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister), the virus has not yet been eradicated and every day there are new infected people who exceed 100,000 and 500 deaths, and Covid intensive care wards have never emptied; iii) only recently have in-depth studies been launched on the effects of the vaccines marketed by the major pharmaceutical companies, and in particular on the cardiac risks following the constant increase in suspected cases even among very young people.

While waiting to know the reasons, the decision that has just been issued leaves unresolved the doubt of how such an openly discriminatory and manifestly contradictory forecast with the real data can pass the test of proportionality and reasonableness, and therefore marks “the dawn of a new era” in which – perhaps – the art. will be distorted. 1 of the Constitution according to which the Italian Republic will no longer be founded on work, but on health, and the “sunset” of free self-determination and the protection of sensitive data.

