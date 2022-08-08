The world ‘s largest fighting game festival” Evo 2022 will take place from Friday, August 5, 2022 to Sunday, August 7, 2022 local time, and the “Street Fighter V Champion Edition” section is in it, and your situation can’t take your eyes off it. After several fierce battles “King of Fighters 15” division Finish one step ahead.With Taiwan ZJZ’s victory The curtain falls. Congratulations to ZJZ players! Speaking of Evo, the championship name and manufacturer’s name are announced every time new information also familiar.Of course, new news about The King of Fighters XV has also been announced, but there is a shocking news Made me forget for a while! SNK’s The latest in the “Fatal Fury” series confirmed!

The “Legend” of the fighting game world is back!

After the “THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV” part of “Evo 2022″ ended, ” NEW FATAL FURY / GAROU |The public teaser visual depicts a “Billy Kane‘ a man in a turban wrapped with a stick, along hairthe silhouette of a man, and a man standing in a dark alley”Rock Howard” figure. From the visuals of this trailer, we can assume that “Rock Howard” is the protagonist, I think it is safe to assume itis the sequel to “FATAL FURY MARK OF THE WOLVES”。

As of 2022, 1999年的Fatal Fury MARK OF THE WOLVESWill be the last in the “Fatal Fury” series, so when it’s announced, it’ll be the long-awaited23 yearsThe first revival to come! Looking back on the past, NEOGEO miniwas released in 2018 to make it easier to play the Fatal Fury series again. In 2019, “Terry Bogard” will participate in “Super Smash Bros. Special Edition“. The first team of paid DLC for KOF XV is ” Fatal Fury MotW Team “, the second team is ” South Town Team ”, both characters from “Fatal Fury”. More recently, “Terry Bogard” and “Mai Shiranui”skinAppear in” Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout “Medium. Right now, all I have is development decisions and trailer visuals, but I’m at a loss as to how Fatal Fury will be resurrected.！Stay tuned for more news as you play KOF XV! For details, please check the SNK official website!