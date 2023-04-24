The contraceptive pill becomes free for all women – SulPanaro

Full support from the regional councilor for health policies of Emilia-Romagna, Raffaele Donini, the decision of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) to make the contraceptive pill free for women of all age groups, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year.

“Aifa’s action is part of a path – Donini explains – that Emilia-Romagna has been pursuing for years to support the importance of aspects related to contraception. We have in fact introduced free contraception for young people under the age of 26 from 1 January 2018, who in the region can receive contraception free of charge after consulting with the doctor and midwife of the family counseling office, Youth Area or Young Adult Area. The provision also concerns women aged between 26 and 45 who are exempt from unemployment or workers affected by the crisis, in the 24 months following a voluntary termination of pregnancy and in the 12 months following the birth”.

It is a path, underline the offices in viale Aldo Moro, which goes to protect women’s health and which has led over the years to a progressive increase in the use of contraceptive methods, obviously through the free choice of those concerned, and to a significant decrease in interruptions pregnancy volunteers of the under 26s, which fell from 1,949 in 2017 to 1,437 in 2021.

At the same time, people of the same age group who turned to the contraception counseling centers rose from 8,390 in 2018 to 25,045 in 2021.

sulPanaro.net – Newspaper registered at the Court of Modena aut. 20/2017

Follow her Facebook: