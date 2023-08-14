The Controversial Rise of Paid First Aid in Italian Healthcare

The Change in the World of Italian Healthcare: il Paid First Aid

The world of assistance in Italy is going through a period of profound changes, with the Lombardy region at the forefront of the implementation of new solutions. However, this evolution is not without controversy and debate, especially in relation to what has been defined as “first aid for the rich”. In this article, we will explore how this innovation works in the Italian healthcare system.

The Lombardy region has made great strides in expanding the private healthcare sector. This evolution has led to surprising results, paving the way for new opportunities that, for some, seemed unattainable. An example of this evolution is the direct access clinic, a concept that translates into reality as a paid first aid.

This clinic offers pre-emption services to those who have the economic resources necessary to cover the required fee. In practice, those who can afford to pay can access medical services without having to wait in long lines or book in advance.

The push towards private healthcare in Lombardy has been driven by the opportunity recognized by private actors to fill the gap left by the decline of resources in the public sector. Especially in the field of emergency medicine, resources are scarce, which has led to a significant reduction in the services available to citizens.

This context gave rise to the direct access clinic which was activated within the health structures of the San Donato Group facilities that have been accredited by the Lombardy region itself.

The initiative of the direct access clinic had a start at Milano with structures such as the Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio and the San Donato Polyclinic who have been involved. Subsequently, the idea spread to Brescia involving the S. Anna. Now, it’s time for San Marco Polyclinic of Zingonia a Bergamo to enter the experiment.

The concept of paid first aid represents a further step towards the US model in the Italian healthcare field. This approach involves creating two types of first aid: one of type A characterized by speed and efficiency, and one of type B which presents long waits, chaos, and frustrations on the part of patients.

To access the first aid type A, you must pay the amount of 149 euros, thus allowing immediate access to medical visits, treatments, and various tests. This system eliminates the need for reservations and long waits in line. However, it is important to underline that this sum represents a “skip the line” and does not include exemptions for first and second-level diagnostic tests, which require a separate payment.

It should be noted that not all services are within the scope of the direct access clinic. This system mainly affects patients with white and green codes, excluding emergencies. So if an individual can afford paid access, he can get immediate services Monday to Friday, 7.30 am to 6 pm.

Ultimately, the implementation of the paid first aid represents an attempt to fill the gaps in the Italian public health system. However, it also raises ethical and fairness questions in accessing medical care. How this initiative will evolve and what impacts it will have on the national health landscape are issues that require further reflection and debate.