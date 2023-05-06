The coronation, Charles III: ‘I am here to serve not to be served’

“I am here to serve, not to be served”: this is the ritual formula with which King Charles replied, invoking the example of “the King of Kings”, Jesus Christ, responded to the child of the Westminster Abbey choir who asked him welcomed for the solemn coronation liturgy. It was therefore the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, primate of the Anglican Church and officiant called to preside over the rite, who introduced the religious ceremony with a short prayer accompanied by an appeal to Christian fraternity, mutual support among the faithful and between all people of good will.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have reached Westminster Abbey for the solemn coronation ceremony. To receive them at the entrance the heir to the throne William, Prince of Wales, his consort Kate, and their children George (second in the line of succession), Charlotte and Louise. The entrance of the sovereigns into the temple to the sound of the trumpets of honor marks the start of the liturgy which seals the event.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have left Buckingham Palace, officially kicking off the day set to culminate in their formal coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

The procession took the avenue of the Mall, amidst the greetings and shouts of two wings of the crowd. The road is flagged with British banners of the Union Jack, interspersed here and there with the flags of the other 14 Commonwealth countries which are still institutionally linked to the crown as Realms and of which the sovereign therefore remains head of state (Canada, Australia, New Zealand , Jamaica and others). The king and queen are aboard a more modern and comfortable ceremonial carriage – with hydraulic suspension and air conditioning – compared to the eighteenth-century Gold State Coach which will take them back to the palace at the end of the ceremony. Both wear the royal cloak, Charles over a full military uniform and salute the people. Alongside them are, according to custom, military units of the Royal Guard on horseback, in historical parade uniform. In the background, the notes of the British anthem, God Save the King, echo, the song of which is sung to applause by many of those present.

No more limiting references to the role of “queen consort”, from today Camilla also officially becomes “Her Majesty the Queen”. And that’s that. This is certified by the cover of the Order of Service released by Buckingham Palace before the start of the ceremony that will see her formally crowned alongside King Charles in Westminster Abbey. In fact, the document refers to the “Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla”. The indication “queen consort” had been used for Camilla in the first months after the couple’s accession to the throne, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022: in some way as a form of respect to avoid overlapping with the title of queen tout court, linked for over 70 years to the figure of the deceased monarch. All female consorts of kings – in the history of the British monarchy and otherwise – are also traditionally entitled to the title of queen.

Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at Buckingham Palace, from where the procession to Wasminster Abbey for the coronation will later depart. The king was photographed inside the car still dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie with white elements. The photos are published on the BBC website.

Various ministers of Rishi Sunak’s government, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, the leader of the Labor opposition, Keir Starmer, arrived in Westminster to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The ministers, who arrived in a group, are those for Defence, Ben Wallace, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, Deputy Interior Minister, Tom Tugendhat, for Industry and Commerce, Kemi Badenoch. The BBC writes it.

