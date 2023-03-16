Sleep is a vital building block for physical and mental health and well-being, and deprivation of it can lead to problems such as heart disease, obesity, depression, anxiety, and memory and concentration problems. To improve the quality of life of people suffering from sleep disorders, there are therapies based on drugs and medical devices, but also behavioral therapies. On the occasion of World Sleep Day, the regional health service renews its commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and to raise public awareness of the importance of resting well for health and physical and psychological well-being.

THE FOCUS – Watch out for sleep disorders, “apnoeas put the heart at risk”

The local health authorities are committed to organizing initiatives, meetings and projects on the occasion of this day (the detailed programs can be consulted on the respective websites). “The Emilia-Romagna Region has invested in the creation of highly specialized medical facilities and in the training of health professionals – says the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – recognizing the importance of sleep for the well-being of citizens. Days like Friday are important to inform and raise awareness, and to let citizens know everything that the area offers in terms of assistance, services and care”.

World Sleep Day

World Sleep Day is held annually on the third Friday in March. The event was established in 2008 by the World Sleep Society to bring together sleep health professionals, discuss and disseminate the benefits of proper sleep management, preventing and reducing increasingly common disorders in the population. The day is supported worldwide by the World Sleep Society and in Italy by the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine. The theme of this year’s event is the concept that sleep disorder therapy helps reduce the risk of other diseases, with the awareness that resting well has a fundamental role in maintaining our brain health and preventing disease cardio-metabolic.

Correct actions to facilitate sleep

Sleep disorder therapy can be managed by a sleep specialist or therapist, and involves adopting a healthier sleep regimen and changing behaviors that affect sleep quality, such as keeping the environment cool and dark , use a comfortable mattress and pillow, avoid excessive noise and electronic devices before bedtime. In addition, habits such as going to bed and getting up at the same time each day, limiting alcohol and caffeine intake before bed, avoiding heavy meals, and getting regular but light exercise before bed can improve the quality of rest. The importance of behavior therapy is particularly relevant for people who suffer from chronic or serious conditions – for example sleep apnea – which can cause health problems such as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

Sleep medicine and services

In Emilia-Romagna the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders are guaranteed by a vast range of specialized medical facilities and highly qualified personnel, as well as by the continuous search for new therapeutic approaches. Sleep medicine centers are composed of multidisciplinary teams that offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic services such as polysomnography, home sleep monitoring, CPAP therapy (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure for the treatment of sleep apnea) and behavioral. Hospitals in the region also offer specific surgeries.

In the Forlì area, the School of Specialization in Sleep Medicine of the University of Bologna, in collaboration with the Romagna Ausl, organizes a master’s degree in sleep therapy for doctors specializing in pulmonology, neurology, psychiatry, internal medicine and paediatrics. The one launched in March 2023 is the twelfth edition. From a surgical point of view, apneic patients who need a reduction of the lingual base undergo robotic surgery at the Forlì Otorhinolaryngology Unit, directed by Professor Claudio Vicini.