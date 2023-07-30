The Correlation Between the Thyroid Gland and Fatty Liver: Exploring the Link and Symptoms

The thyroid gland and its connection to the fatty liver have been explored in a recent study, shedding light on the correlation between the two pathologies. The thyroid, a small gland located in the front of the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating various bodily functions, mainly metabolism.

The thyroid consists of two lobes, one on the right and one on the left, connected by a narrow bridge called the isthmus. In adults, it typically weighs around 20 grams. The gland controls essential functions such as breathing, heartbeat, body temperature, the development of the central nervous system, and body growth. Additionally, it controls the level of calcium in the blood through a hormone called calcitonin, which is vital in preventing muscle spasms and irregularities in heart activity.

Common thyroid dysfunctions include hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Hyperthyroidism leads to symptoms such as nervousness, anxiety, hyperactivity, weight loss, increased heart rate, tremors, heavy sweating, menstrual irregularities, intestinal disorders, tiredness, weakness, and insomnia. On the other hand, hypothyroidism manifests as tiredness, excessive sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, general pallor, hoarse voice, slowed memory and speech, irregular menstruation, slowed heart rate, and muscle weakness.

Further research has shown a connection between the thyroid and fatty liver. The liver plays a crucial role in maintaining hormonal balance by transforming toxins, both endogenous and environmental, as well as numerous hormones. It also produces transport proteins in the blood. The liver and thyroid work together through the exchange of important signals to ensure the normal functioning of physiological processes.

Thyroid hormones have a significant impact on the liver, regulating fat metabolism, energy expenditure, and insulin action. They influence the levels of fatty acids and cholesterol, and promote the conversion of cholesterol molecules into bile acids, which are excreted in the intestinal tract. The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) has direct effects on the liver, including fat synthesis stimulation.

One noticeable symptom of this dysfunction is a bloated belly and abdominal fat. A study conducted in 2012, involving over 4000 participants (2400 with fatty liver and 2400 without), concluded that 71% of people with fatty liver also had thyroid problems. Improving one’s diet and reducing sugar consumption can lead to better thyroid function and metabolism, thereby alleviating related symptoms.

Understanding the correlation between the thyroid gland and the fatty liver brings new insights into the complex interrelationship of various bodily functions. This knowledge can guide further research and potentially lead to more effective treatments for individuals dealing with both pathologies.

