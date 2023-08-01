The cost of liposuction for lipoedema is tax deductible

3.8 million affected women can breathe easy (Image source: New Africa/stock.adobe.com)

The Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) has decided that the costs of operative liposuction (liposuction) in the case of a pathological fat reproduction disorder (lipoedema) are tax-deductible as extraordinary expenses. The wage tax aid Bavaria (Lohi) points out that this ruling is retrospectively applicable to all outstanding tax assessments from 2016. The fact that the health insurance company currently only covers the surgical procedure to a limited extent is irrelevant. Lipoedema is a disease that causes pain and restricted mobility in advanced stages. Almost exclusively women are affected.

Recognition by health insurance companies is lagging behind

The plaintiff affected by lipoedema had decided on liposuction on the advice of her specialist after various other treatment therapies had previously been unsuccessful. She had to pay the five-digit cost of the liposuction out of her own pocket because the health insurance company did not cover it. She subsequently claimed them as an extraordinary expense on her tax return for 2017, but the IRS refused to recognize these expenses according to previous case law. It justified its decision by saying that liposuction is not a scientifically recognized method of treating the disease and that an official medical report should have been obtained in advance.

Liposuction can relieve disease-related symptoms

The case went to court and the Finance Court of Saxony agreed with the plaintiff. On the one hand, the liposuction was not carried out for cosmetic but for medical reasons. On the other hand, the effectiveness and usefulness of this method has now been proven according to medical specialist articles, even if the Federal Committee of Health Insurance Companies has still not spoken out in favor of inclusion in the health insurance companies’ service specifications.

Due to the general importance, the dispute went to the BFH for a fundamental decision, which confirmed the lower court. The recently published verdict brings great relief to around 3.8 million women affected by lipoedema. With immediate effect, you can use a simple doctor’s prescription to claim a tax reduction for the surgical costs you have incurred and paid for yourself (Az. VI R 39/20). Anyone who is not obliged to file a tax return and has not yet submitted it voluntarily can claim the costs retrospectively back to 2019.

