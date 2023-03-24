by Paola Sciomachen

the countdown of Italian osteopaths begins around 30 June, the date established by the Milleproroghe Decree approved last February and to which your magazine dedicated an in-depth analysis a few weeks ago. In the next 100 days the process establishing the profession must therefore be completed.

A date by which the MUR, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, will have to outline the three-year training course for the future degree in osteopathy, a missing piece to address the final issue of equivalences. We have received reassurances in this regard from the Ministry of the University and we are confident that the established deadlines will be respected.

In 2021, the first big step was taken: the Decree of the President of the Republic implemented the profession profile of the osteopath, paving the way towards the definition of the training course and equivalences. The issuing of the decree on the training course is a long-awaited goal for our category and for the millions of citizens who have been turning to us with confidence for years, in the certainty that the situation of regulatory limbo in which professionals find themselves with great discomfort for everyone, osteopaths and patients, is finally resolved in compliance with a law which, from the date of publication in the Official Gazette (January 31, 2018) indicated 6 months to be implemented.

As the research conducted by the Quorum / Youtrend institute* for ROI in April 2022 highlights, almost 8 out of 10 Italians consider it a priority that the degree course be defined and the process of establishing osteopathy as a health profession be concluded. Now is the time to reach this decisive milestone.

To draw attention to this deadline, the 5,000 osteopaths of the ROI – Register of Osteopaths of Italy, the most representative trade association in Italy which I have the honor of presiding over, will launch the campaign starting Thursday 23 March #countdownosteopatia. We will create an authentic social media marathon that will mark the last 100 days towards the establishment of the profession expected by the end of June.

The countdown will be constantly updated on our website www.registro-osteopati-italia.com and on our profiles TwitterInstagram and Facebook through the hashtag #countdownosteopatia.

Paola SciomachenPresident ROI – Register of Osteopaths of Italy

March 23, 2023

