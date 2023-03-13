THEY FLY. Il Meloni government is preparing, after the price increases already rained on tobacco and cigarettes, another crackdown on smoking. The bill presented by Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in fact, it provides for the extension of the ban on smoking to many open-air public places, such as parks or public transport stops or railway stations.

As at the time of Sirchia law (it was 2003, Berlusconi was in government), who forbade smoking indoors in public places, the Schillaci law is also raising a heated debate at a national level. A debate that sees the Municipality of Volano intervene to say that in the Municipality of Lagarino, without much fanfare, the ban has already been introduced for years. “Since June 2021 already – explains the deputy mayor Walter Ortombina – with a motion unanimously approved by the entire municipal council, the “Volanonfuma” project was launched. The project, conceived and followed by municipal councilor Barbara Sessahas in fact anticipated what appears to be a revolution on a national level».

In fact, for well over a year in Volano there have been signs that prohibit, under penalty of a fine of 25 to 250 euros, smoking outdoors near sensitive places. For example, in front of schools and sports centres, in municipal parks and at public transport stops.

«The project – underlines Ortombina – made use of the collaboration of Italian League Against Cancer, because we wanted to give a positive connotation to the project. Thus we wanted to involve fourth elementary and first middle school kids in a path of knowledge on the damages of smoking through moments of in-depth study with the support of specialists from the association. These meetings, which began last year, will also be held again for the new fourth graders and first graders this year and in future years. In addition to the path with the little ones, the project also includes free paths for adults to help with tobacco disaffection, also held by Lilt ».

«They fly – concludes the deputy mayor – with iThe “Volanononfuma” project it was certainly the first municipality in Trentino to declare itself against cigarette smoking, which as we know causes millions of deaths every year due to pathologies related to smoking, so much so that Lilt wanted to invite all the other municipalities in the region to follow our example , by means of an elaborate produced by the boys involved in the past year and presented during the world day against tobacco on May 31, 2021 “.