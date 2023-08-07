The coup plotters’ Niger locks itself down, Ecowas stalls – News

In an apparently calm Niamey the atmosphere remains suspended, because the winds of war in Niger have not subsided. On the contrary, it just is Ecowas ultimatum expiredthe coup plotters triggered the alert by closing the airspace and sending reinforcements to the borders.

The leaders of West African countries, which threaten military intervention for reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, agreed to meet again on Thursday in Abuja to discuss next steps, pushing away the specter of escalation by at least a few days. While Europe, which continues to view the crisis with concern, with Italy and Germany in the lead, continues to press for a diplomatic solution.

In the Nigerien capital, the day after the Ecowas ultimatum expired, there was no record of any troop deployment by the generals who took power on July 26 last year. But a showdown has come. Shortly before midnight on Sunday, the time of the dead line, the coup plotters closed the airspace “until further notice”. The blockade was decided because “the threat of intervention by neighboring countries is becoming increasingly clear”, was the official explanation, which was however followed by a harsh warning: any trespassing will provoke “a vigorous and instantaneous response”. At the same time, the new military authorities have sent more troops to the borders with Nigeria and Benin. Two delegations from Mali and Burkina Faso then arrived in Niamey, also governed by military juntas, to express “solidarity with a fraternal people”.

At the moment, however, a foreign military intervention does not appear immediate. The Economic Community of 15 West African states, reduced to 11 with the suspension of the coup plotting countries, decided to meet on Thursday in Nigeria to take stock of the situation. In Abuja, the same venue that had hosted the meeting in which a first ultimatum was given to the rebels. In the “extraordinary summit” the leaders “will examine the political situation and recent developments in Niger”, reported a spare statement, giving the sense of a fluid situation. The military option is impractical because ECOWAS is not yet ready to send troops, a high-ranking commander of one of the organization’s member states explained to the Wall Street Journal, adding that “good preparation” is needed. And then there are political resistances. Starting with the richest country and with the most important army, Nigeria.

The interventionism of the pro-Western president Bola Tinubu, in fact, is held back by the northern states and part of the Senate. Algeria, a major player in the Sahel, would also like to avert a war. The Europeans continue to insist on the path of diplomacy. For Italy, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has proposed an extension of the ultimatum to Ecowas. Rome’s line for Africa is to aim for a “new alliance” with the countries of the continent, not as “colonizers”, to help them grow, removing the root causes of mass migrations. Berlin too is pushing for dialogue, emphasizing that “there is no automatism” for a military intervention. The search for a diplomatic way to solve the crisis is the concept reaffirmed by the EU envoy in the Sahel Emanuela Del Re. France, until now a country of reference for Niamey by virtue of its colonial past, supports Ecowas, although without speaking openly of war. Even the United States (which with Paris have the largest contingent in Niger, in an anti-jihadist key) and China are monitoring the crisis along the line of prudence, but the spotlights remain high on Russia, over which hovers the shadow of a hidden ruler in the coup d’etat.

Western chancelleries have no indications that Moscow’s hand is there, but however, Wagner’s long arm alarms, which on behalf of the Kremlin has consolidated itself in neighboring countries, such as Mali and Burkina Faso. Not by chance, in the dramatic hours of the coup, the same Yevgeny Prigozhin sided with the military, forcing the Kremlin to distance itself. And again not by chance, the Russian flags continued to fly in the days following the act of force by the Nigerien generals. Scenes that were repeated on Sunday in the last crowd of the new leaders of Niger before the expiry of the ultimatum, in a packed stadium in Niamey.

An official delegation from Mali and Burkina Faso was sent to Niamey “in solidarity” with Niger. The Malian army makes it known. The two neighboring countries, both led by coup regimes, sided with the military junta that seized power in a coup in Niger on 26 July.

The EU, on the other hand, reiterates its support for Ecowas. “We continue to monitor developments in Niger. We support ECOWAS and are in contact with all partners to find a diplomatic solution that restores constitutional order.” The EU envoy for the Sahel Emanuela Del Re writes it on social channels.

Wsj: Ecowas is not yet ready to send troops



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is not yet ready enough to use military force against the coup plotters in Niger, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a high-ranking commander of one of the ECOWAS member states. On July 30, members of the Economic Community of West African States condemned the coup d’état in Niger and gave the mutineers one week to restore constitutional order, threatening to take steps up to military intervention.

The deadline recently expired but Ecowas has not yet attempted to advance its troops into Niger, according to the US newspaper. “For the moment we have to increase the strength of our units before taking part in such military action”, said the commander quoted by the WSJ. “The success of any military action depends on good preparation,” the newspaper source added.

