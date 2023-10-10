The Court of Auditors fully promotes Emilia-Romagna healthcare in the analysis of regional budgets – Health

Councilors Donini and Calvano: “Effectiveness of services and in the use of public resources, a judgment that makes us proud and encourages us to always do better. But concerns about the financial sustainability of the national health service remain: investments are needed, or public health is at risk”

Emilia-Romagna at the top in territorial healthcare, hospital care and prevention activities, evaluated together with per capita healthcare spending: the effectiveness in guaranteeing the performance of the essential levels of assistance without this necessarily meaning being the Region that spends moreover

5 October 2023 – At the top in the country in guaranteeing essential levels of assistance, on territorial healthcare e district assistancefrom general practitioners to home care, quality of hospital services e prevention.

The healthcare of Emilia-Romagna goes out passed with full marks from the investigation that the “Autonomies” section of Court of Auditors he dedicated to the analysis of the 2021 regional budgets.

The report puts comparing the per capita expenditure incurred by each Region and the results obtained in the three areas investigated by Essential levels of assistance (Lea), which translate the quality of hospital care, community assistance and prevention services into a summary score, from 0 to 100.

A comparison from which the healthcare system of Emilia-Romagna is placed on the highest step of the podium, with a score of 95.96 and an expenditure per inhabitant of 1,292 euros, in the ranking of territorial healthcarebefore Veneto (95,60) e Tuscany (95.02); second, behind only the Autonomous Province of Trento in the field of hospital care, with a score of 94.50 and a per capita expenditure of 1,067 euros; finally, fourth again behind the Province of Trentoof the Regions Umbria e Tuscanyin the ranking for prevention activities (90.73 score, 151 euros expenditure per inhabitant).

Therefore Emilia-Romagna, despite having a lower per capita expenditure than the other Regions, manages to offer one of the highest quality in Italy.

“Reports and findings such as those that emerge from the analysis of the Court of Auditors make us proud, above all because they once again certify the quality of our regional health system and the capacity of our health professionals – comment the regional councilors for health policies, Raffaele Doniniand to the Budget, Paolo Calvano-. However, they do not allow us to divert our attention from the major daily problems that we must face and resolve to continue to ensure citizens have the most appropriate responses to their health needs.”

“The concerns regarding healthcare at the moment continue to exist – continue Donini and Calvano -, the first of which is that of the financial sustainability of the system. In this sense, today we particularly appreciated the words of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who, speaking in Turin at the second Festival of the Regions, underlined that ‘the health service of our country is a precious heritage to be defended and adapted and in this the reflection of the Regions, in dialogue with the country and society, is particularly precious and important’”.

“Today the healthcare system is suffering everywhere – they are closing – and only those who don’t have the will or intellectual honesty to see it don’t see it. Even here in Emilia-Romagna there are many critical issues, to resolve which we are constantly committed to working. But this financial and effectiveness analysis of the national health system demonstrates how in Emilia-Romagna even today health services are widespread, appropriate and effective”.