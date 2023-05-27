«The Court of Auditors is constructive»- breaking latest news

Point by point. The minister Raffale Fitto does not appreciate the observations of the Court of Auditors on the delays of the Pnrr and replies to the findings of the accounting magistrates, recalling that «We need a constructive approach on the part of everyone, so that projects are implemented and reported appropriately». The intervention of the Minister for European Affairs, who is responsible for the management of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, was triggered by the data contained in the 2023 Public Finance Coordination Report. From the analysis of the Court of Auditors it emerges that so far 25.7 billion euros were spent (in 2023 only 1.2 billion, the rest in 2022), with progress in the Plan equal to 13.4% of the available ceiling (191.5 billion). The accounting judiciary noted a “sticky implementation” and reported that three missions of the Pnrr (digitalization, energy transition and infrastructure) recorded progress equal to 16%, while in the case of missions 4 and 5 (education and inclusion) the progression of the Plan is stopped at 5%, in the case of mission 6 (health) the progress of the spending programs is stopped at 1%. A picture that Fitto, in view of the control booth set at Palazzo Chigi on May 31st for the approval of the six-monthly report on the Pnrrcontests radically, thus fueling a new clash with the Court of Auditors.

Misleading report With regard to the figures, the minister attacks and explains that the report of the Court of Auditors is misleading: “During 2021-2022 the expenses incurred mainly refer to the reports of existing projects, therefore prior to the birth of the Plan, and included in the Pnrr . In particular to automatic tax incentive measures, such as the superbonus and the 4.0 tax credit.”, he then adds that for the expenses of 2023 “the effective reporting is subject to the start of the works of the approximately 110 billion of public works which, according to the time schedules of the Pnrr, will begin in the course of 2023. Therefore – points out Fitto – only after the start of the works it will be possible to report the progress and therefore there will be a consequent increase in the expenditure actually incurred». However, the minister goes beyond contesting the data provided by the accounting magistrates, directly attacking the Court of Auditors and inviting the body chaired by Guido Carlino to change its register. «A constructive approach of the Court of Auditors would be desirable which could support all the implementing subjects in the reporting, sampling and verification phase of the achievement of the results, developing formats, self-control systems which would simplify the tasks of the single implementing subjects. In this sense – Fitto points out – the controls would not overlap and the system would be able to respond more effectively to European requests. Working together, working constructively, working well». An unconciliatory message, in short, which certifies the umpteenth friction between the Minister of European Affairs and the accounting judiciary. A difficult relationship as already emerged last March on the occasion of the long report of the Court on the state of implementation of the Pnrr, which ratified the Italian difficulties in meeting the deadlines necessary to access the installments of the Plan. See also They are 36 Italian developers in Apple's App Store Foundations program

A battle that has been going on for some time Not later than four weeks ago a further clash with the minister's thrust to tell the magistrates that it is not up to them "to evaluate the achievement of the European objectives and milestones". What is certain is that the tension between the accounting judiciary and Fitto fuels the protests of the opposition. «It is unacceptable that every time the Government receives criticism from an independent authority, from a study office and now from the accounting judiciary, it reacts with dangerous intolerance. Even today (yesterday, ed) instead of acknowledging the chaos, ambiguities and delays accumulated on the Pnrr, Minister Fitto takes it out on the Court of Auditors, guilty of having criticized the delays with which the government is carrying out the implementation of the projects», observes the president of the senators of the Democratic Party, Francesco Boccia.