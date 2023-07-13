The Court of Justice of the EU Rejects Request on Mandatory Vaccination for Healthcare Personnel

EU Court Rejects Labor Judge’s Request on Mandatory Vaccinations for Healthcare Personnel

The Court of Justice of the EU has labeled as “inadmissible” the request made by a labor judge in Padua, Italy, questioning the legality of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for healthcare personnel under EU law. The case arose from the appeal of a nurse from the Neurosurgery service of the University Hospital of Padua who had previously contracted and recovered from the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The nurse argued that her natural immunity should exempt her from mandatory vaccination.

In response, the hospital suspended the nurse from service and salary, prompting her to seek urgent reinstatement through the labor judge. She raised concerns about the Italian legislation on compulsory vaccination, opposing it to the Constitution and EU law. Additionally, she emphasized her natural immunity as a reason for refusing vaccination.

The labor judge in Padua, uncertain about the validity of European Commission’s marketing authorizations, referred the case to the Court of Justice of the EU. The judge sought clarification on whether vaccines should be administered to individuals who have already recovered from Covid-19. The judge also questioned whether the suspension from service aligned with the principles of proportionality and non-discrimination outlined in the EU’s Covid certificates, commonly known as the Green Pass.

The Court rejected the judge’s doubts regarding the marketing authorizations, stating that the judge failed to provide specific details or concrete concerns about their validity. In assessing the proportionality and reasonableness of the nurse’s suspension, the Court noted that the regulation did not establish criteria to evaluate health measures adopted by Member States during the Covid-19 pandemic when they restricted free movement.

Ultimately, the Court deemed the case inadmissible, stating that it was beyond its scope. The main issue raised in the case centered around the alleged unlawful nature of the vaccination requirement and the nurse’s reinstatement. The dispute did not pertain to the application of the Green Pass regulation, which grants vaccinated individuals and those who have recovered from Sars-CoV-2 infection certain rights in relation to vaccination and recovery certificates.

This decision by the EU Court of Justice reiterates the importance of vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel and upholds the principle of proportionality in implementing Covid-19 health measures. It clarifies that individual concerns regarding natural immunity do not exempt individuals from vaccination obligations, thereby safeguarding public health and the efforts to combat the pandemic.

