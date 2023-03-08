International Society of Nephrology Foundation

World Kidney Day 2023: Prepared for the unexpected, support for those in need.

More than 850 million people worldwide are living with kidney disease. They are particularly vulnerable to disasters as their access to adequate care, which is complex and multi-faceted, can be hindered.

On March 9, 2023, the call for World Kidney Day is “Kidney health for all: Prepared for the unexpected, support for the weaker!” This call to action is for all of society, including policy makers, healthcare services, governments, industry and people living with kidney disease and their families, to be well prepared for unexpected events so that access to Diagnosis, treatment and care is not interrupted.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the challenges health systems face when it comes to delivering essential health services and the inability of policymakers to ensure consistent access to care. As the number of catastrophic Events have increased in recent years, it is crucial to ensure safe, sustainable and continuous healthcare for those who require lifelong, ongoing and complex treatments, such as people with kidney disease,” said Agnes Fogo, President of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN), and Latha Kumaraswami, President of the International Federation of Kidney Foundations – World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA), who are jointly organizing the World Kidney Day (WKD) campaign.

