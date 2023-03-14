â€œBanks blow up for two reasons: liquidity shortages or capital strength problems. I suspect that the combination of the two occurred for this American bank». The number one of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, has a privileged view of the credit system and keeps his nerve in the face of the great storm that arose overseas with Silicon Valley Bank.

President, the story has distant roots: it was Donald Trump who raised the ceiling for the assets of banks like Svb, making the controls wanted by Barack Obama less severe.

Â«This bank had been exempted from complying with liquidity requirements, but deregulation in the United States comes from afar: it was one of the causes first of the subprime crisis and then of the great crash of Lehman Brothers and now of Svb. In Europe, however, the supervisory authorities have not exempted anyone from applying the liquidity requirements.

Basel 3 imposes capital solidity on European banks, coverage of liquidity needs but above all a balance between assets and liabilities.

Â«Of course and the ability to balance was a mistake for Svb, because with a very short collection it is not possible to make too long-term financial investments and consequently, for liquidity reasons, they sold part of the financial portfolio, which which led to capital losses in the assets, triggering the worsening of the crisis».

The sudden rise in rates changed the scenario: Svb, like others, was used to investing in securities with high profitability caused by a long period of negative rates.

â€˜True. Banks are companies of extreme complexity, they don't have just two pans on the balance – assets and liabilities – so balance is something extremely complex, which is why laxity is risky. When central banks raise interest rates, it's not a general bank holiday. The advantages are seen immediately and are the increase in revenues, but the disadvantages are seen only later: the growth in the cost of funding and the capital losses precisely on the securities portfolios and the crises of companies which translate into insolvencies and non-performing loans».

Governor Ignazio Visco and ECB executive advisor Fabio Panetta continue to ask for prudence in raising rates.

Â«I totally agree with them: maneuvers on interest rates must be carried out with prudence. The problem is having identical rules for all of the West, i.e. the USA and Europe. And not different norms that favor someone, but do not prevent the growth of difficulties. We ask that the rules between central governors on both sides of the Atlantic are applied in an identical manner for reasons of equality and assumptions of competition, competitiveness, prudence and vigilance. If anything, here there is an excess of regulation while the crises always come from “overseas”».

Then the much-unbearable stress tests are needed. â€˜Strict rules are good for you! They are like preventive therapies: you tolerate the effort, but then you have the benefits». Is there a systemic risk for Italy?

Â«Only the supervisory authorities can have a complete picture and the Minister of the Economy as president of the Interministerial Committee for Credit and Savings. I have read reassuring statements by Giorgetti which I agree with on the basis of reasoning. First: Lehman Brothers was a systemic crisis of one of the biggest banks, which is not Svb. Second: Fifteen years have passed since Lehman, a period well used in Europe and Italy to achieve the banking union with single supervision which has led to the increase in the thresholds of essential assets. Third: our banks have 400 billion euro invested in government bonds that produce liquidity reserves and the risk of loss is fought with non-very long-term bond portfolios: profitability is lower and the deadline to regain 100% is closer. ».

“The possibility of an indirect impact is something we need to monitor,” Gentiloni said.

Â«Saggio Gentiloni, it is no coincidence that he is the economic commissioner of the EU. The indirect effects can already be seen from Friday with declining trends in the stock exchanges in Europe».

Perhaps the real long-term danger comes from firms plagued by inflation.