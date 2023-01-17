by Roberto Polillo and Mara Tognetti

Many problematic nodes and drifts of the National Health Service that both for social importance (the common good health) and for economic importance (the largest manufacturing company in the regions) cannot be dribbled between public decision-makers and guided political decision-makers for electoral purposes only. The current criticality that has reached the NHS requires an organic, profoundly shared action. Small adjustments can only definitively sink what remains

17 GEN –

The extensive debate underway on the health service crisis to which is added the latest heartfelt appeal of the regions to the Meloni government is testimony to the seriousness of the situation and how urgent it is to rethink an overall health governance system that has proven itself in bankruptcy and however, at present it is no longer adequate for health needs.

The governments that have successively led the country in the last 15 years bear full responsibility for this with their policies of linear cuts on material and immaterial resources that give substance to the health service; However, many authoritative experts also have a responsibility for omission, excellent in the “pars destruens” towards governments that are not friends, but reluctant in the “pars costruens” which should commit an “any” government to a great project to re-found our health care.

In other words, what is missing in the current debate is the clear indication of a line of reform of the governmentality of the health service which must go beyond the very just criticism of the proposal for differentiated autonomy under discussion and which instead absorbs almost exclusively the political debate together with the “usual” one of the scarcity of resources.

The eternal game of the parties between the government and the oppositionThe scheme adopted so far, not without a “good dose of chutzpah” on the part of the political parties and their leaders, is that of being broad-sleeved when one is in opposition crying wolf and immediately becoming narrow-sleeved when, as he said Nenni you enter the control room.

The reason for this reiterated game of roles is all too evident: healthcare absorbs 70% of regional resources, representing the main spending driver for the region and since the managers of these resources (general managers of local health authorities and hospitals and universities and heads of departments, districts and top executives) are directly or indirectly appointed by the region, no president of the region wants and can renounce political “control” of the most important sector of expenditure in his area.

It follows that government and opposition parties attack each other for the resources or areas of autonomy of the regions but are totally in agreement in defending a model of governance that has proved to be bankrupt in practice and responsible for the deep crisis for not say the shambles in which our NHS is today.

Re-establish the governance of the National Health Service

We speak of reform of governmentality because, in our opinion, the crisis in the health service is based on a bad regulation of institutional relations at the various analytical levels in which the specific institutional field is structured. A concept that we have expressed several times but that we want to reiterate by apologizing in advance for a certain schematism of our proposals

The Macro level

In the division of powers and responsibilities, the Ministry of Health has in fact remained a ministry without a portfolio. The management of resources dedicated to health is in fact subtracted from the Minister of Health, remaining a competence of the Minister of the Economy. The consequences were the very heavy ex-post cuts in the health fund for reasons of cash flow and public finance balance

The first reform to ask the legislator would therefore be to clearly indicate that the funding of the NHS cannot be lower than the average of European countries with similar demographic characteristics (7-8% of GDP) and that the resources made available by the State are under the responsibility of the Minister of Health, in concert with the Economy, prohibiting the possibility of ex post cuts on a sector of primary importance for the social and economic stability of the country, as the current COVID 19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated.

The reform of Title V of the 2001 Constitution “centred-left” must be abolished and any further proposal for differentiated autonomy “centred-right” but not only (see Emilia Romagna Region) must be rejected with equal force, bringing the exclusive powers on health back to the State.

As regards the regulation of employment contracts, this must remain the exclusive competence of the State while a specific contractual area of ​​medical and health management must be defined with the definition of a single supply chain contract for all personnel working in the NHS (public or private) with some internal articulations respectful of the different roles.

Personnel must in any case leave the public sector acquiring the characteristics of a special contractual area and have an internal regulation system removed from the excessive power of politicians who decide tasks and careers often not taking into account skills but rather memberships.

The Meso Level

The governance of healthcare and hospital companies must come out of subjection to the monocratic power of the general manager, the point of reference for the politician on duty with all that it entails in terms of consensus.

This requires the establishment in every Health Trust and Hospital Trust of a multiple board of directors with guidance and control functions and the definition of collegiate consultation bodies in which individual or associated Municipalities are present, representatives of the associations and of the staff to whom is responsible for evaluating the proposals put forward by the general manager, expressing their opinion and a periodic judgment on the work of the company management.

With regard to the appointment of structure managers, however, it is necessary to deprive the general manager of any discretion in the choice of candidate. The appointment must be reserved for the candidate who, on the basis of qualifications and skills, is in the first merit ranking.

The same mechanism must apply to sub-top managers who must be chosen with identical criteria of merit and competence.

The micro level

The escape from hospitals with the early resignations of thousands of doctors is the result of a policy of mortification of the medical personnel. A mortification that declines in excessive workloads, in growing professional risks (reckless quarrels and real physical attacks by angry relatives), but above all in the loss of status and autonomy of health professionals.

Healthcare personnel know that they count for nothing and that they are often the victim of injustice and sometimes outright bullying on the part of company management.

From places of professional growth and shared work, hospitals have turned into non-places where it is always others who decide on organizational and professional development issues in a top-down process that nullifies the skills of those who work in the field.

An authoritarian drift which is at the basis of the operators’ disaffection and which effectively prevents the improvement of assistance which in the field is totally labour intensive it is implemented only with the enhancement of the general intellect.

Conclusions

Many problematic nodes and drifts of the National Health Service that both for social importance (the common good health) and for economic importance (the largest manufacturing company in the regions) cannot be dribbled between public decision-makers and guided political decision-makers for electoral purposes only.

Those indicated by us are the main (the skeleton) aspects to be reviewed in an organic way and which constitute the supporting structure of redefinitions, local measures, specificities that the system must have in function of the territorial specificities not so much to create differences but to enhance the virtuosity which can become an opportunity for discussion and a starting point for the whole national territory.

The current criticality that has reached the National Health Service requires an organic, profoundly shared action. Small adjustments can only definitively sink what remains of the national health system.

Roberto Polillo and Mara Tognetti

January 17, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis