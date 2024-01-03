The Critical Health Condition of Cúcuta’s Former Mayor Calls for Compassionate Release, Forensic Medical Report Reveals

The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences has issued a warning that the health condition of former mayor of Cúcuta, Ramiro Suárez Corzo, is serious and that he cannot continue to be deprived of his liberty. According to a five-page forensic medical document, Suárez Corzo suffers from seven diseases, rendering him unable to carry out basic activities on his own. The document also states that he requires permanent assistance from a suitable person.

The legal medical examination was carried out on December 18, and it revealed that Suárez Corzo has several severe health conditions, including inclusion body myosistis, severe dependency on performing basic activities of daily living, chronic pain syndrome, controlled systemic arterial hypertension, and controlled diabetes mellitus type I, among others. The examination also found that he has a severe decrease in muscle strength and sensitivity in his limbs, muscle atrophy, and requires assistance to carry out essential daily activities.

Due to his health conditions, Legal Medicine recommends that Suárez Corzo’s health be continuously monitored and he should have access to the emergency service in case of decompensation. The report also details the challenges Suárez Corzo faces in carrying out daily hygiene activities and points out the need for permanent assistance.

The former mayor of Cúcuta was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the crime of homicide. Since September 14, he has been held in the ERE Sur (public officials’ wing) of the La Picota prison in Bogotá.

His lawyer, Felipe Alzate, has emphasized the seriousness of Suárez Corzo’s health condition and the urgent need for effective care. Despite this, the 15th Court for the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures of Bogotá has not addressed the request for specialized care for Suárez Corzo.

In December, the Ombudsman’s Office also highlighted the infrahuman conditions in which Suárez Corzo is being held, citing fundamental violations of his rights to life and health. The Ombudsman’s Office recommended that Suárez Corzo be granted house arrest to receive proper medical care, citing the severity of his illnesses and his inability to be adequately treated in a prison environment.

Ramiro Suárez Corzo’s situation has brought attention to the need for proper medical care for incarcerated individuals and the importance of respecting their fundamental human rights.

