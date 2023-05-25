Home » The cuisine of Indonesia | >
The culinary journey of TV chefs Martina and Moritz leads to Indonesia. Although its cuisine offers the typical aromas of Asia, it still has its own character. Nevertheless, the ingredients for it are no longer unusual, they are also available everywhere in this country. Martina and Moritz show how to make the Sambal spice paste and the spice mixture for a lamb curry and what you can do with it. And at the end there is a diverse mixture of different dishes on the table, the typical Indonesian rice table. Even with a particularly delicious dessert.

