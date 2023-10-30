The cure. by Massimo Cozza – Mental Health Forum

Taking charge can only be guaranteed by the public service.

We need an overall integrated social and health plan, with the right resources, with appropriate paths, with trained public operators, always starting from the uniqueness and complexity of the person with mental disorders and their citizenship rights.

The 2022 Mental Health Report of the Ministry of Health is full of data, but from a first reading four general considerations can be drawn.

The first consideration is represented by the confirmation of the limited capacity of the public service to be able to provide responses to people with mental disorders. The number of patients with at least one contact during the year with the structures of the Department of Mental Health (DSM) and accredited private structures amounts to 776,829 units, essentially maintaining a constant figure over the years, with a slight decrease in the pandemic period, which is always been well below 1 million, far from an estimate of around 4 million people with mental disorders in Italy.

The reasons can certainly be identified in the lack of supply, but also in the prejudice and stigma that still constitute a barrier to accessing services. It must also be considered that some people can turn to general practitioners, another part to private doctors, but many others remain without assistance.

It should however be noted that in the 18-24 year age group there is an increase in the incidence of new cases in line with reports of an increase in youth mental distress, but the survey system does not record the activities of those under 18 years of age and the vast majority of users prevalent in the DSM are over 24 years old.

The second consideration is closely related to the first and concerns the significant increase in people with mental disorders who turn to hospitals. In 2022, the number of emergency room visits for psychiatric pathologies grew by approximately 15% compared to the previous year and discharges from hospital psychiatric facilities (public and private) increased by 9.58%.

If we add the home outcome of 72.3% of the total emergency room visits for psychiatric problems, it appears clear that when faced with a mental health problem, even of a mild nature, citizens do not find satisfactory answers in the local area, from general practitioners to local mental health services, and go to hospitals.

To complete these two first considerations we can add a shortage in the field of around 10 thousand DSM operators, stuck at 30,101 units, with the awareness that community mental health should be based on the relationship, first and foremost between operators and users.

A third consideration is related to the fact that can be found in several parts of the Report of an increase in people with depression. In particular, overall gross spending on antidepressants grew by around 2 million compared to 2021, reaching over 400 million, with an increase in packages of around 16% and depression has the highest incidence rate of new users per diagnostic group (12.1 per 10,000 inhabitants).

The fourth consideration, the most important in terms of public mental health policies, is related to the cost of psychiatric care remaining below 3% (2.72% in 2022) of the national health fund, compared to the 5% already shared in 2001 by the Presidents of the Regions.

In absolute terms in 2022 there will be a cost of psychiatric care of approximately 3 billion and 480 million compared to a total expense of 127 billion and 834 million, 5% of which is approximately 6 billion and 400 million. Basically in 2022, assuming the percentage of 5%, we will record a hole of almost 3 billion.

In conclusion, from a more technical point of view, the Report should be integrated with data relating to minors, completing the process of the new survey system, in consideration of the emergence, particularly after the pandemic, of profound youth distress with an increase in mental disorders.

Furthermore, the many regional experiences on housing should also be noted, with a new national project on the subject, where the apartment is not a structure, but a civil co-housing home, which can be fundamental for the creation of mental health community. Personalized recovery projects should be adopted directly by local health authorities, also with the support of social cooperation, identifying possible housing support experiences inserted into the social fabric, overcoming when possible the logic of institutionalization which records an increase in 2022 of around a thousand users in residential psychiatric facilities, reaching 28,738 units.

From a more general point of view we can conclude by stating that the protection of mental health can only be centered on a public network, with the beating heart of the DSM.

Faced with a person with serious mental disorders, the most appropriate response is multifactorial care (biological, psychological and social) which is not offered by the insurance system nor can it be achieved by the private individual alone. It can only be guaranteed by the centrality of the public service, with an overall integrated social and health plan, with the right resources, with appropriate paths, with trained public operators, always starting from the uniqueness and complexity of the person with mental disorders and their rights of citizenship.

Massimo Cozza

Director of the Mental Health Department of ASL Rome 2

from daily healthcare

