The cut for dynamic & feminine women!

While the momager crop has been around for a long time, it wasn’t until reality TV star Kris Jenner rose to fame that it was dubbed the perfect haircut for a busy woman who needed a low-maintenance hairstyle that still looks amazing. This cut is stylish, versatile and you can style it in many fabulous ways. You can keep it messy, style it ultra slim or create a wet slick back look. You can find more ideas in this article!

Momager Crop – Who is this haircut for?

The momager haircut has become a popular choice for women of all ages. It is ideal for all ladies who want to look both chic and professional without having to invest too much time in the morning preparations.

Belonging to the family of pixie cuts, the momager crop is one of the hairstyle trends for 2023 with a sophisticated and flawless finish. It has all the hallmarks of the upper class – glamorous, polished and seductive. In terms of length, it gives us pure SEO vibes—daring, risky, and adventurous.

Yet this pixie shape is delicate and diplomatic, it has the chameleon-like ability to look both delicate and strong, stern and playful. It goes just as well with casual jeans and T-shirts as with romantic silk dresses, floral midis and sharp cuts.

Momager cut with messy bangs is pretty cool

One of the most well-known momager crop styles is the one with thick bangs. A haircut like this is particularly versatile as the long sections can also be combed back or to the side. Whether you like a sleek hairstyle or a slightly messier hairstyle, the momager crop can help you achieve both.

Tipp: If you prefer side bangs, no worries! Just ask your barber to make the front section of the bangs a little longer. This way you have enough length for the bangs to fall naturally and blend with the rest of your hair as you swing it to one side.

This hairstyle goes perfectly with curly hair too

Many people with heavily curly hair worry that the momager crop might not suit their texture. However, the truth is that this cut looks stunning with curls. You just have to make sure your hairstylist keeps the cut a little longer than you would with straight hair, because curls naturally shrink as they dry. This will ensure that the result is just right and that your curls have enough room to get back into shape.

Add micro bangs to modernize the look

The ladies who don’t shy away from eccentric changes should consider a momager crop with dramatic micro bangs. This hairstyle is the expression of confidence and looks extremely fashionable. However, it does require regular trimming as micro bangs grow out quickly. And when they grow out, the hairdo takes on its classic straight bangs shape.

Momager Crop is great for creating the wet look

While you can create the popular wet hair look with any length of hair, shorter hair is usually the best choice. To achieve this look, all you have to do is use a gel or mousse to pin your hair back and then apply a shine spray to give it a shiny wet look.

The cut is perfect for thin hair as it adds a lot of volume

Since a momager crop is a short but not too short haircut, it adds a lot of fullness to your hair and allows you to achieve volume with ease. Also, the short length can help make your mane appear thicker, making it a great option for ladies with fine or thin hair. You can also easily use styling products to achieve dramatic results.

Momager Crop is an ideal summer hairstyle

If you’ve always wanted to cut your hair shorter, summer is the best time to do it. A momager crop is a great choice for the warmer months. Because every woman who has long hair knows how annoying it can be in the summer when you have to style it constantly.

