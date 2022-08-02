Star Wars fans must be deeply impressed by “Child” Gugu after chasing the “The Mandalorian” album on the Disney+ streaming video platform. Previously, we unpacked the “Beskar Ingot Drive Special Edition FireCuda NVMe SSD 1TB” solid state drive officially authorized by Seagate and Star Wars; this time Seagate re-launched the same series of “Star Wars Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External” with RGB LED lighting effects Hard Disk”, let’s take a look at this lovely force! This is the way…

Who is Grogu?

In the Star Wars universe, Gugu was born approximately 41 years before the Battle of Yavin (BBY), a battle in the movie “Star Wars: Dawn” that took place near Yavin. Near Planet IV. Gugu was 50 years old when he appeared, but he was still an infant in his race, unable to speak but could use the Force to control objects. That’s why the first season of The Mandalorian called him “The Kid” and fans called him “Baby Yoda.” Gugu is of the same race as Jedi Master Yoda. This mysterious race is long-lived and has a powerful force. Not long after Gugu was born, he was adopted in the Jedi Temple in Coruscant. The remnants of the Galactic Empire attempted to capture Gugu. , the bounty hunter Mandalorian Ding Jialin and Gu Gu established a father-son relationship, and it was not until the second season of “The Mandalorian” that the real name of the “child” was revealed as “Gu Gu”. Gugu is also one of Disney+’s most successful characters in the Star Wars “The Mandalorian” series.

▲Seagate provides an exclusive 3-year Rescue data rescue warranty, and the service is activated immediately after purchase, without registration or binding.

▲The genuine license is from the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian”, which is one of the must-have items for Star Wars fans.

▲Essentially a Seagate FireCuda HDD.

▲ “Star Wars Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive” comes with LOGO stickers such as Seagate, FireCuda, and Star Wars The Mandalorian.

▲Seagate FireCuda Gaming sticker.

▲ “Star Wars Star Wars” sticker.

▲ A quick start manual.

▲Go to Seagate’s official website to download the “Toolkit” tool to customize the RGB lighting effect.

▲The official recommendation is to format it in exFAT format, which is convenient for macOS and Windows dual systems.

▲The protagonist debuts, “Star Wars Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive” measures 145x122x80 cm and weighs 167 grams.

▲The back of the machine is based on beige, and there is a green ancient head portrait.

▲USB Micro-B port, when plugging and unplugging, avoid damage caused by reverse plugging.

▲The default lighting of the ancient hard disk is blue, and the RGB LED lighting effect can also be customized.

“Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive” Product Information

Suggested price NT$2,888︱seagate.com

model ：STKL2000404

：STKL2000404 size : 2.5″ HDD

: 2.5″ HDD capacity ：2TB

：2TB size ：145x122x80mm

：145x122x80mm weight : 167g

: 167g system requirement ：PC、MAC、PlayStation、Xbox

：PC、MAC、PlayStation、Xbox Warranty : 3-year limited warranty

: 3-year limited warranty Rescue Data Rescue Warranty :3 years

:3 years product content: Grogu Drive Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Cable, Quick Start Manual, Star Wars Sticker, Seagate FireCuda Gaming Sticker, Rescue Data Recovery Services

Seagate Toolkit Hard Disk Utility

▲Go to Seagate official website to download Toolkit hard disk tool and install it directly.

▲When the installation is complete, you will be reminded that you must update the settings to use the RGB LED lighting effect.

▲ The RGB LED lighting effect setting of the Seagate Toolkit hard disk tool is also quite intuitive.

▲It’s cool to adjust it to “Rainbow” and then let it “breathe”.

▲Create a mirror folder to ensure that the same files will be saved in “Star Wars Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive” when data is lost or damaged.

Hard disk read and write test

▲Connected to the old MacBook Air 2013, tested by “AJA System Test”, the read speed is only 117MB/s, and the write speed is 81MB/s, for reference only.

▲In addition, in the “Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test” test, the read speed is only 123.2MB/s, and the write speed is 121MB/s, for reference only.

Player summary

Of course, fans of “Star Wars” can’t miss this highly collectible hard drive, especially for fans of “The Mandalorian”, so cute Gugu, can you resist it? The “Star Wars Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive” with a 2TB hard drive capacity has RGB LED lighting effects and is priced at only NT$2,888. It is very worthwhile to buy.

