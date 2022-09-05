From Boudry to Marseille, by bicycle. The Italian team starts today together with those from Austria and Switzerland, and the arrival is scheduled for 7 September. A “small” journey of a much larger relay, of two thousand two hundred kilometers, to raise funds to support projects for cancer patients and research. It is the “Country 2 Country 4 Cancer”, the international charity cycling event organized by Bristol Myers Squibb, in which the teams are made up of company employees. The race started last September 2nd and will end on 19th, involving a total of 90 participants divided into 6 teams from different countries. Each will cover 360 kilometers in three days.

The funds of the Italian stage to AIL, for patient mobility

This year the funds raised with the Italian team stage will be allocated to the ‘Solidarity Mobility’ project of the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphomas and Myeloma (AIL). “About half a million people live today in Italy with a form of blood cancer”, explains Emma Charles, General Manager Bristol Myers Squibb Italy: “These pathologies have a very strong impact on the lives of patients and their families, because complex care systems involve long periods of hospitalization. Patients often face practical difficulties, such as traveling to specialized treatment centers, in many cases far from the city of residence ”. Health mobility, in fact, affects thousands of haematological patients, often pediatric, and the economic burden of this phenomenon falls entirely on patients and families.

“In addition to the emotional upheaval, the patient must also face a series of practical difficulties, not least those related to a possible move to highly specialized treatment centers to follow innovative therapies, transplants and rehabilitation”, confirms Pino Toro, National President of AIL: ” The lucky ones can find all this close to home, but in many cases the reference blood center is many miles away. These are often complicated and expensive journeys, between cities and regions that are also very distant from each other. Also thanks to the Country 2 Country 4 Cancer initiative, AIL, with the ‘Mobility solidarity’ project, has been able to provide economic support to patients and their families from 2019 to be able to face the care path away from home with serenity “.

Since the first edition in 2016, more than 450 employees of the company have participated in the Country 2 Country 4 Cancer and approximately 2 million dollars have been raised for cancer patients. It is possible to support cyclists in raising funds on the website www.uicc.org/c2c4ceu and follow the race on Linkedin (# C2C4C).