The Daily Challenges of Being an Anesthesia Resident with Autism: A Personal Account

Doctor with Autism Speaks Out About Challenges in the Medical Field

Individuals living on the autism spectrum (ASD) face additional barriers and discrimination in their work environments, especially in professions like medicine. An anesthesia resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has shared his experiences on social media regarding the challenges he faces in his daily life as a doctor with ASD.

The resident, known as @TEA_Anesthesiologist, has candidly expressed his fears of being treated as inferior for seeking accommodations or being seen as a genius due to his condition. He also acknowledged the difficulties of socializing with colleagues outside of work, as leisure activities often lead to sensory overload and exhaustion for him.

One of the most challenging aspects for the resident is putting on what he calls the “neurotypical suit” to communicate with his colleagues, which takes a toll on both his personal and professional life. He also struggles with adapting to new hospital routines and environments, leading to increased anxiety and exhaustion.

Despite choosing the specialty of Anesthesia to have less patient contact, the resident still faces burdens in his work environment. He expressed disappointment in the lack of accommodations offered by the hospital where he works, including a failure to reduce the number of shifts and provide clear communication guidelines for individuals with ASD.

Through sharing his experiences online, the resident aims to shed light on the additional difficulties that individuals with autism face in their professions. He hopes to provide a realistic portrayal of life with ASD in the medical field and raise awareness about the unique challenges that individuals on the spectrum encounter.

While the resident’s posts have received positive feedback from parents of autistic children, he emphasizes that every person on the spectrum is unique and success is not determined by neurotype. The resident hopes to provide a genuine perspective while highlighting the need for increased understanding and support for individuals with autism in the medical profession.

