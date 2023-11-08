The Dairy Sector’s Commitment to Sustainability, Animal Welfare, and Transparency

The dairy sector has unveiled a new roadmap aimed at making the industry more environmentally friendly and ensuring the welfare of animals. The initiative also aims to continue providing consumers with nutritious and safe foods. Fernando Estellés, a doctor of agricultural engineering and member of the Dairy Sustainability Committee, stressed the need for the sector to communicate more effectively with the public, in order to dispel myths and misinformation about dairy farming.

Estellés pointed out that while milk production contributes only 3% to global greenhouse gas emissions, the sector’s impact on the environment should be seen from a broader perspective. He highlighted the role of livestock farming in feeding the European and world population and emphasized the need to consider food sovereignty in the EU.

The agronomist doctor also praised the role of dairy farming in maintaining biodiversity and preventing fires, while also sustaining the social fabric of rural areas. He emphasized the importance of valuing agriculture and livestock as essential components of the European economy.

In terms of animal welfare, Estellés noted that the high level of demands and regulations in the EU sets a global standard for sustainability and animal welfare. He also highlighted the EU’s commitment to reducing emissions and fighting climate change.

However, Estellés also stressed the need for greater transparency and visibility in the dairy sector. He called for more opportunities for citizens to visit farms and interact with professionals to better understand the care and well-being of animals. He urged the sector to make more efforts in communication, information, and dissemination to highlight the positive aspects of dairy farming.

Overall, the dairy sector’s roadmap aims to address environmental concerns, ensure animal welfare, and provide consumers with healthy and safe food, while also improving communication and transparency within the industry.

