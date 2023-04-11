The flesh is weak, even for those who by strange theory should have a strong spirit, indeed able to reincarnate. Therefore, there will be no moralizing, always a little hypocritical (“who is without sin”), regarding the last human, badly human, adventure of Tenzin Gyatso, XIV Dalai Lama. However, it must be said that that gesture, which reached millions of people through a video, is unjustifiable and condemnable. The video shot during a public meeting in Dharamsala shows a boy approaching the ancient Dalai Lama, asking for a blessing hug and instead receiving a request for a kiss. Then the old man scrutinizes him, and tells him the words of the scandal: “Suck my tongue”.

The theme is not the sticky carnal scandal, it is the bland reaction of the international media, which underlined, tending towards justification, the apology subsequently offered by the Dalai Lama: “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the child and his family, as well and with his many friends throughout the world, for the pain his words may have caused.” That’s all? Yesterday a report from Repubblica concluded as follows: “It is complex and delicate to understand how such an episode is possible. It is a shock for millions of people who follow the faith of Tibetan Buddhism”.

Catholic cardinal George Pell ended up in prison for charges that were subsequently dismissed, and world public opinion was generally more guilty than it appears in this case. And it should be remembered that, in 2018, the Dalai Lama had admitted (even there, under pressure from his faithful), that he had been aware of sexual abuse in monasteries for many years, but that he had always kept silent. For much less certain facts, now in Poland they want to accuse Karol Wojtyla for some decisions that date back to when he was in Krakow. Tenzin Gyatso, five years ago, got away with applause for his “transparency”. The double standard is the real scandal.