The war in Ukraine had a significant impact on the US defense industry as well as on the European one. Orders increased last year for Javelin anti-tank missiles, or Nasams air defense missile systems and M142 Himars field rocket launchers, not only to foreign customers but also to replenish the arsenals of US forces from which supplies destined for the ‘Ukraine. Last year, Washington also announced a $100 million allocation to train Ukrainian pilots to fly fighter jets. But Europe is also moving. And even with various ups and downs, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also had some side effects with other international countries. In fact, the war forced Vietnam to acquire a new fleet of civil and military helicopters over the next few years due to problems in maintaining and updating its Ukrainian-made aircraft. Leonardo, through AgustaWestland, is preparing to participate in a tender that promises to be very competitive.

In five or seven years, in fact, the Vietnamese authorities plan to use part of the 2 billion dollar budget of the People’s Army of Vietnam to equip themselves with a new fleet of helicopters, as also reported by the Intelligence Online website. Leonardo, after the premier Giorgia Meloni met the Indian premier Nerendra Modi erasing past woes in India as well, it has a strong Southeast Asian presence in Malaysia, with a manufacturing plant in Subang Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur. Currently, four Italian AW189 civil helicopters are already flying in Vietnamese airspace. But the French Airbus Helicopter could also be in the race. The company has already delivered Super Pumas and an EC225 to companies working under the authority of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence, although the planes are used for civilian purposes. Among these companies, Vietnam Helicopter Corp is the best known, along with its smaller Ho Chi Minh City subsidiary, Hai Au Trading Investment Corp.

Other possible interested companies include US company Bell and South Korea’s Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). The latter recently presented the technological advances made on its Surion helicopters to the Vietnamese Air Force. Vietnam’s need for a new fleet is a direct result of the war in Ukraine. In 2009 Hanoi had signed a contract with the Ukrainian company GK Ukrspecexport for the acquisition of six Ka-28 helicopters. Not only have they experienced delivery delays since 2014, but Hanoi has also had to wage an uphill battle to ensure the maintenance and upgrade of the military aircraft. This work was to take place at a base in Sevastopol, Crimea. Since the beginning of last year, the Defense Ministry has struggled to ensure maintenance and parts supply and has decided to find a new partner. However, all is not lost between Moscow and Hanoi.